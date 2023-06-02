PSEB Classes 1 to 12 Syllabus (All Subjects): Download PDF

Punjab Board All Classes Syllabus 2023-24: Read this article to know the latest PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) syllabus for Classes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Download all subjects' syllabi in pdf format.

PSEB Class 1 to 12 All Subject Syllabus: PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) is a state-level educational board that covers its affiliated schools under the territory of Punjab state of India. This board follows the up-to-date syllabus and releases all its notifications on its official website. PSEB has released its syllabus for the academic year 2023-24. The syllabus is published for classes 1 to 12. The latest PSEB syllabus discusses the units/chapters and marks allocated to them. You will find the assessment criteria attached to the syllabus.

This article is framed to provide the students of the Punjab Board with all the syllabi from junior to senior standard. The free downloadable pdf links are attached here. Continue reading and download the syllabus pdf.

PSEB Class 1 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

Class 1 is the junior-level standard in schools that follow a very basic curriculum. The PSEB Class 1 comprise six major subjects for which the syllabus is provided here. Those six subjects are Punjabi first language, Hindi first language, Urdu, Maths, English, and EVS (Environmental Science). Read and download all syllabi pdf from the link below:

PSEB Class 2 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

Students who have cleared their Class 1 examination and have received the passing certificate get promoted to Class 2. It is also a junior standard but is senior to Class 1. The subject list follows in PSEB Class 2 is the same as Class 1. Thus, the six major subjects are Punjabi first language, Hindi first language, Urdu, Maths, English, and EVS (Environmental Science). Read and download all Punjab Board Class 2 syllabi pdf from the link below:

PSEB Class 3 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

Class 3 comes after Class 2. Students who got their passing certificate for Class 2 get promoted to Class 3. You will see no change in the subject list as all six subjects remain the same except for some changes in the content. The difficulty level of Class 3 is higher than Class 2 thus students need to put a little extra effort after they get promoted to this standard. Check the complete list of syllabi for Punjab Board Class 3.

PSEB Class 4 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

The Punjab Board Class 4 education system is an integral part of the academic journey in Punjab, India. Designed to provide a solid foundation for students, it focuses on their holistic development. The curriculum encompasses subjects like Mathematics, English, EVS and Vernacular Languages, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The board aims to foster critical thinking, problem-solving, and effective communication skills among students. The evaluation process includes regular assessments and examinations to gauge their progress. Download PSEB Class 4 syllabus from the below link.

PSEB Class 5 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

Punjab Board Class 5 holds significant importance in the educational journey of students in Punjab, India. The curriculum is carefully designed to provide a well-rounded education. Students study subjects like Mathematics, English, Science, Social Studies, and Vernacular Languages, enabling them to develop a strong foundation in various disciplines. Download all subject syllabi for the Class 5 Punjab Board from the link below.

PSEB Class 6 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

Download the syllabus of all the subjects of Class 6 from the below-mentioned link.

PSEB Class 6 Syllabus PDF (All Subjects)

PSEB Class 7 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

Download the syllabus of all the subjects of Class 7 from the below-mentioned link.

PSEB Class 7 Syllabus PDF (All Subjects)

PSEB Class 8 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

PSEB Class 8 is the second important milestone for PSEB students as the examination for this standard is conducted and taken care of by Punjab Board directly. PSEB releases the result for this class. Thus, students of PSEB Class 8 need to that take their curriculum more seriously. To help you with that we have provided the 2023-24 syllabi for all the subjects covered under PSEB Class 8.

PSEB Class 8 Syllabus PDF (All Subjects)

PSEB Class 9 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

Punjab Board Class 9 is a crucial stage in the academic journey of students. The curriculum encompasses subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English, and Vernacular Languages. It focuses on building a strong foundation for higher education and equipping students with essential knowledge and skills for future academic and professional endeavours. Click and download all subject syllabi for Class 9 PSEB from the link below.

PSEB Class 10 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

Here you will get the syllabi pdfs for all subjects covered under Class 10 PSEB. The curriculum of Class 10 prepares students for board examinations and lays the foundation for higher education, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and subject-specific skills.

PSEB Class 11 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

Class 11 is the second most senior class of the Punjab Board that offers deep knowledge on various subjects depending on the subject stream students have opted for. Arts, Humanities, Science and Commerce are the four major streams of PSEB Class 11. Download the 2023-24 syllabi of all the subjects of all these streams for the Class 11 Punjab Board.

PSEB Class 12 Syllabus, All Subjects (Download PDF)

The higher secondary is the highest standard of the Punjab Board which is also known as Class 12. This is the senior most class and students of this class have to appear for board exams. To help students of PSEB Class 12 we have provided the syllabi for all the subjects in the below-attached link. Download the pdf for all streams.

