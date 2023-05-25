PSEB Class 3rd Syllabus 2023-24: Download PSEB All Subject Syllabus PDF Here

PSEB Class 2 Syllabus 2023-24 : Download PSEB Class 3 new syllabus for the academic year 2023-24 in pdf format. Get the syllabus for all the Punjab Board Class 3 subjects here.

Punjab Board Class 3 Syllabus 2023-24: PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) is a state education board known as Punjab Board. This board takes care of Punjab's education system and ensures quality and complete education for students. PSEB unlike many other boards releases syllabi to its classes 1 to 12. Classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 are the board examination conducted by Punjab Board. From scheduling exams to release of results all done by PSEB itself.

Recently, PSEB has released syllabi to all its classes on its official website pseb.ac.in. The syllabus is for Classes 1 to 12 in pdf format. To help students of junior classes who may find difficulty in searching the syllabus. This article provides the PSEB Class 3 syllabus for all subjects that include Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu, English, Maths and EVS. Get the direct pdf links here.

Punjab Board Class 3 Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB offers the below-mentioned subjects to Class 3 students. The content of these subjects is of a basic level to ensure junior students understand and grab the required knowledge properly. To understand a subject, a syllabus is the key component. It is better to have a syllabus copy with you from the start of the academic year. As you know, the new academic year 2023-24 has started thus, it is the right time to download the syllabus. Check the links attached with subject names below to download the respective syllabus pdfs.

PSEB Class 3 Syllabus (All Subjects)

In recent decades Punjab Board has initiated many educational reforms in the state to improve the quality of education. This has impacted the literacy rate in Punjab. To check the change in Punjab’s literacy rate from 1991 to 2011 read the 2021 report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Steps to Download PSEB Class 3 Syllabus 2023-24

Visit pseb.ac.in

Click on the Academics Wing .

Check the syllabus .

Click on the subject name to download the pdf.

PSEB has recently released Class 12 result for the academic year 2022-23. The result went well with a 92.47% pass percentage. However, this year’s result showed a slight decline of 3% than the 2022 Punjab Board Class 12 result. To check further updates visit the link below:

Punjab Board has also released the syllabus of other junior and senior classes. To check the syllabus of other PSEB Classes refer to the related section of this article.

