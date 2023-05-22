PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24: Download PSEB All Subject Syllabus PDF Here

PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24 : Download PSEB Class 8 new syllabi for the academic year 2023-24 in pdf format. Get the syllabus for all the Punjab Board Class 8 subjects here.

Punjab Board Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24: Punjab is one of the states of India located in the northwestern part of India. This state is known for its rich culture and beautiful landscapes. It is the land of five rivers. To bring this state to one of the top states in terms of education the responsibility is carried by the Punjab School Education Board. This board came into existence in 1969 thus, for the last around 55 years this board is putting all the efforts to uplift the educational status of Punjab.

Recently PSEB has released the syllabi for classes 1 to 12 on its official website which is pseb.ac.in. Students can directly download the syllabus pdf from there. To get the syllabus of Punjab Board Class 8 check this article. Download free PSEB Class 8 syllabus pdfs.

Steps to Download PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24

Steps to download your Class 8 syllabi.

Visit pseb.ac.in

Check the Academics Wing tab.

Click on the syllabus .

See the syllabus list.

Click on the subject name to download.

Punjab Board Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB Class 8 is one of the classes whose results are directly declared by the Punjab Board. Thus, Class 8 examinations are board examinations for PSEB students. There are a total of 22 subjects for which the Punjab Board has released the syllabus. Check the table below to download the 2023-24 PSEB Class all subjects syllabus.

PSEB Class 8 Syllabus (All-Subjects) 2023-24

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Statistics

Punjab Board Class 8 Result 2023

Overview Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 98.01% Girls 98.68% Boys 97.41% Result Date 28 April 2023 Number of students appeared 2,98,127 Passed students 2,92,206

Punjab Literacy Rate Till 2011

As per the 2011 report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the data on the literacy rate in Punjab looks like this:







