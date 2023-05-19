Punjab Board Class 5 Syllabus 2023-24: Download PSEB All Subject Syllabus PDF Here

PSEB Class 5 Syllabus 2023-24 : Download PSEB Class 5 new syllabi for the academic year 2023-24 in pdf format. Get the syllabus for all the Punjab Board Class 5 subjects here.

Punjab Board Class 5 Syllabus 2023-24: As human beings, our journey starts when we start to receive the proper education. Education helps us understand what to eat and what not to, what to say and what not to, what to wear and what not to, and what we have to become and what not to. Basic education we get at our home through our parents and the people who surround us. To compete in the world of advancement and to ensure we live a good life higher education is essential. This responsibility is on the shoulders of educational boards. There are 59 educational boards in India including national and state boards. Punjab Board is among them. It is a state-level board that ensures quality education to the students of Punjab state of India.

The new academic year has started and the educational boards are fulfilling their responsibility of providing updated syllabi to its students. After COVID-19 the syllabi of almost all the boards have changed thus, the students need to check the updated syllabi before starting to prepare their subject. In this article, you will be able to find the latest PSEB-released syllabi for Class 5 all subjects.

Steps to Download PSEB Class 5 Syllabus 2023-24

Punjab Board has made the syllabi public for Classes 1 to 12 on their official website. It is easy to access the syllabus. Below are the steps to guide you to get the latest syllabus pdf.

Type pseb.ac.in in your browser and search.

Drag your cursor on the Academics Wing tab available on Punjab Board’s home page.

Click on the syllabus option.

Check the list of classes. Click on the Class to see the subject names.

Click on the subject name to download the syllabus pdf.

Punjab Board Class 5 Syllabus 2023-24

Class 5 is a gradual transition for the students to learn something new. Punjab Board has included nine subjects to Class 5. Punjabi, Urdu, and Hindi languages have two papers each along with Maths, English and Environmental Education. The syllabus is of basic level to invest required inputs to the PSEB Class 5 students. Download the Punjab Board Class 5 syllabus pdf from the table below.

PSEB Class 5 Syllabus 2023-24







PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 Statistics

Recently Punjab Board released the 2023 result for Class 5. Below is the essential information to help you understand the efforts PSEB is making to educate their students. The success rate is commendable. This year you will be a part of this percentage so prepare effectively using the provided PSEB syllabus Class 5.

Overview Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 99.69% Girls 99.74% Boys 99.65%

