Punjab Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Download PSEB All Subject Syllabus PDF Here

Punjab Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) also known as Punjab Board is a state-level educational board of Punjab that came into existence in 1969, November through legislative enactment. This board take care of the promotion and development of school-level education in the state of Punjab. PSEB functions on a broad spectrum of areas that include:

Smooth conduction of examination at the school level by manaing necessary arrangements.

Conduct public examinations at the middle, matriculation and Senior Secondary level.

Prescribing syllabi, courses and their textbooks at the school level.

Schools affiliations through necessary arrangements.

Qualitative improvement in school-level education.

There are many other functions performed by Punjab Board. Check all of them in the about us section of their official website pseb.ac.in.

Unlike many other educational boards, PSEB releases syllabi for classes 1 to 12 on their official website in pdf format. As per the latest released syllabi list Punjab Board have 19 subjects for Class 9th. Along with the main academic subjects it also offers skill-enhancement subjects as well like, Sangeet Gayan, Sangeet Tabla, and Sangeet Vadan. Read the article to get the syllabus pdf for all the Class 9 PSEB subjects.

Punjab Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24

Below is the list of subjects offered by PSEB to its Class 9 students. There are a total of 19 subjects. You can download the pdfs directly from the link attached with the subject name. These Class 9 syllabi are released by Punjab Board itself on their official website pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Syllabus Class 9 2023-24

Punjab Board Result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 hasn’t been released yet and students are still waiting to know the colour of their efforts. Results for Classes 5 and 8 are out and students of these standards who got enough marks are not promoted to Classes 6 and 9 respectively.

PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 Statistics

Overview Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 99.69% Girls 99.74% Boys 99.65%

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Statistics

Overview Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 98.01% Girls 98.68% Boys 97.41% Result Date 28 April 2023 Number of students appeared 2,98,127 Passed students 2,92,206







