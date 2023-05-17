Punjab Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Download PSEB All Subject Syllabus PDF Here

PSEB Class 9  Syllabus 2023-24: Download PSEB Class 9 new syllabi for the academic year 2023-24 in pdf format. Get the syllabus for all the Punjab Board Class 9 subjects here.

Punjab Board Class 9 Syllabus, Download PDFs
Punjab Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) also known as Punjab Board is a state-level educational board of Punjab that came into existence in 1969, November through legislative enactment. This board take care of the promotion and development of school-level education in the state of Punjab. PSEB functions on a broad spectrum of areas that include:

  • Smooth conduction of examination at the school level by manaing necessary arrangements.
  • Conduct public examinations at the middle, matriculation and Senior Secondary level.
  • Prescribing syllabi, courses and their textbooks at the school level. 
  • Schools affiliations through necessary arrangements.
  • Qualitative improvement in school-level education.

There are many other functions performed by Punjab Board. Check all of them in the about us section of their official website pseb.ac.in

Unlike many other educational boards, PSEB releases syllabi for classes 1 to 12 on their official website in pdf format. As per the latest released syllabi list Punjab Board have 19 subjects for Class 9th. Along with the main academic subjects it also offers skill-enhancement subjects as well like, Sangeet Gayan, Sangeet Tabla, and Sangeet Vadan. Read the article to get the syllabus pdf for all the Class 9 PSEB subjects.

Punjab Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24

Below is the list of subjects offered by PSEB to its Class 9 students. There are a total of 19 subjects. You can download the pdfs directly from the link attached with the subject name. These Class 9 syllabi are released by Punjab Board itself on their official website pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Syllabus Class 9 2023-24

Punjabi-A & B

Mathematics

Science

Health And Physical Education

Sangeet Gayan

Sangeet Tabla

Sangeet Vadan

English

Computer Science

Hindi

Home Science

Cutting And Tailoring

Agriculture

Mechanical Drawing

Sanskrit

Urdu Elective

Urdu Lieu In Hindi

Punjab History And Culture (A-B)

Social Science

 

Punjab Board Result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 hasn’t been released yet and students are still waiting to know the colour of their efforts. Results for Classes 5 and 8 are out and students of these standards who got enough marks are not promoted to Classes 6 and 9 respectively. 

PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 Statistics 

 

Overview 

Pass Percentage

Overall pass percentage

99.69%

Girls

99.74%

Boys

99.65%

 

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Statistics 

 

Overview 

Pass Percentage

Overall pass percentage

98.01%

Girls

98.68%

Boys

97.41%

Result Date

28 April 2023

Number of students appeared

2,98,127

Passed students

2,92,206



