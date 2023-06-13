PSEB Class 9 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

Punjab Board Class 9 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Check PSEB Class 9 Syllabus of Computer Science for the 2023-24 session. Download Class 9 Computer Science Syllabus by PSEB to know the topics prescribed for the Class 9 Computer Science Exam 2024.

PSEB Class 9 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Punjab Board or Punjab School Education Board is a well-known state-level educational authority that administers and takes care of higher secondary and senior secondary school examinations in Punjab. PSEB is responsible for the institutions that are affiliated with it. After the release of the 2023 results, PSEB has now released its syllabus for classes 1 to 12. Students can check and download the free pdf from the official website of the Punjab Board.

The Punjab Board Class 9 Computer Science syllabus is discussed here for which you can scroll and read the newly released PSEB Class 9 CS curriculum. Class 9 PSEB Computer Science written paper will be of 2 hours duration which will cover 50 marks out of 100. The rest will be as follows:

Written: 50 Marks



Practical Assessment: 05 Marks



Practical: 45 Marks

Total: 100 marks

There will be eight ਪਾਠ in PSEB Class 9 Computer Science that need to be covered in the academic year 2023-24. To know the further syllabus content scroll through the article and read.

PSEB Class 9 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24

To have the permanent pdf of the above-described syllabus click on the link below top download the syllabus pdf.

