Can You Solve this Math Brain Teaser in just 12 Seconds?

Solve this Math Brain Teaser in just 12 Seconds I'm a number you can't count on. Split me in half, and I'm still the same. Add me to myself, and nothing changes. What number am I? Sounds simple, right? But take a moment to really think about it. Think beyond just numbers, this riddle plays with words, too! You are looking for a number that's spelled out in letters, not just digits. Let us provide you with a really helpful hint! Hint: Focus on the line "take away one letter"; it is the key to solving the puzzle. What word sounds like a number and contains the word "even" in it? You better keep track of time, the clock is ticking! Three… Two… One… And… your 12 seconds are up! Were you able to guess the answer? Let us decode the riddle without further ado.

Answer: Solve this Math Brain Teaser in just 12 Seconds? The answer to the riddle is: Zero (0)! Split in half? Still 0.

Add 0 + 0? Still 0.

Can’t count on it, it’s nothing! The riddle describes a number that behaves quite differently than normal. The creator hints that the number is zero when he states, I'm a number you can’t count on, which references the fact that while zero can be counted, it represents nothing, so really, you can count on nothing. In the next line, "Split me in half, and I'm still the same" refers to the fact that when you divide zero by 2 (or any number), you still have zero, because when you divide nothing you still have nothing. Finally, "Add me to myself, and nothing changes" locks this in even more since zero + zero is still zero. So, at the end of the day the number is zero, when looking at all of the clues presented.