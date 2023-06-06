PSEB Class 9 Mathematics Deleted Textbook Content 2023-24: Download PDF

PSEB Class 9 NCERT Maths: Read this article to check the recently dropped topics from the Class 9 Maths subject of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The complete list is attached here. Also, download Class 9 NCERT Textbooks for all subjects.

Punjab Board Class 9 Maths Deleted Content: After the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 by the Ministry of Education, educational boards all over India are redesigning the syllabi of their subjects. It has been observed that many topics along with their exercise questions are now vanished from the old syllabus. All this aims to reduce the unnecessary burden on the students and give them more time to overall development.

As you must be aware that NCERT textbooks are one of the best-suited books to cover the PSEB syllabus thus with the change in the 2023-24 syllabus the textbooks have also experienced a drop in topics which are no longer a part of the syllabus. PSEB has released the list of deleted content for Class 9 Maths from the textbook. This article is designed to provide the list of Class 9 Mathematics deleted topics from NCERT so that if you have an old book that may have borrowed from your senior, you can check and skip the topics which are no longer relevant. Read and know the PSEB Class 9 Maths Deleted Content.

To get the syllabus for all the subjects covered under Punjab Board, click on the link given below and download the pdfs.

PSEB Class 9 Maths Deleted Content

The 15 chapters of PSEB Class 9 Maths Textbook have experienced the deletion of topics and exercise questions. The extent of the deletion is variable depending on the changes made in the new syllabus. Check the complete list below.

NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) is an autonomous organisation whose foundation was laid in 1961 by the Government of India. NCERT releases textbooks for almost every subject from grades 1 to 12. Many educational boards follow these textbooks for their senior classes and even take direct questions from them. Questions based on NCERT content also come in competitive exams thus following NCERT to cover your syllabus is the best choice.

Due to recent changes in the syllabus, NCERT has also revised its textbooks’ content for better and unhindered study. Major subjects like Maths, Science and Social Science have experienced a lot of changes. To get the updated 2023-24 pdfs of NCERT Books for Class 9 in English and Hindi click on the link below.

Related:

PSEB Class 9 All Subject Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF