PSEB Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

Punjab Board Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Check PSEB Class 9 Syllabus of Science for the 2023-24 session. Download Class 9 Science Syllabus by PSEB to know the topics prescribed for the Class 9 Science Exam 2024.

PSEB Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Punjab Board has released the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 on its official website. The syllabus content is distributed class-wise. The new syllabus is introduced after making all the necessary changes and this will be followed for the complete 2023-24 academic year from March/April 2023 to March/April 2024. Students need to make sure that they follow the new syllabus to avoid covering any irrelevant dropped topics.

In this article, you will find the PSEB Class 9 Science syllabus 2023-24 in the Punjabi language. For you, we have translated the chapters’ names into English as well. Check the syllabus below and download its pdf.

PSEB Class 9 Maths Deleted Textbook Content

PSEB Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24

In the latest PSEB Class 9 Science syllabus, the division is made for theory and practical. In the theory section, there are 12 chapters whose list is mentioned below. Read the chapters’ names in English and accordingly follow the new syllabus.

Chapter No. Chapter Name Subject 1 Matter around us Chemistry 2 Purity of substances around us 3 Atoms and molecules 4 The structure of the atom 5 Basic unit of life Biology 6 Tissues 7 Speed

Physics 8 Laws of force and momentum 9 Gravity 10 Work and Energy 11 Sound 12 Advances in Foodstuffs Biology

