    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Know PSEB Class 10 Result Date, How to Check, Direct Link Here

    Updated: Jun 27, 2022 12:15 IST
    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022
    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    PSEB 10th Result 2022 Highlights
    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    How To Check PSEB Matric Result 2022 Via SMS?

    PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board will be announcing the PSEB class 10 results 2022 will be announced by May on the official website- pseb.ac.in. To check the Punjab Board 10th result 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can also check the PSEB Class 10 results through the direct link which will be provided on this page. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for further details on the PSEB class 10 results 2022.

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 Highlights

    Board name

    Punjab School Education Board

    Exam name

    PSEB Matric examination 2022

    Result name

    PSEB 10th Class Result 2022

    PSEB result 2022

    May 2022

    Result credentials

    Roll number or name

    PSEB 10th result 2021 website

    pseb.ac.in result

    Mode of result

    Online

    PSEB 10th result 2022 check online name wise

    Available

    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

    PSEB class 10 results 2022 will be declared by May 2022. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the schedule of the examination and results here.

    Events

    Tentative Dates

    PSEB 10th Term 1 schedule

    December 13 to 18, 2021 (Term 1)

     

    PSEB 10th Term 2 Schedule

    March 2022 (Term 2)

    Punjab Board 10th result 2022 date - Term 1

    February 2022

    Punjab Board 10th Term 2 Results 2022

    May 2022

    How To Check Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Candidates who have taken the exams can check the results of PSEB Class 10 exams through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the PSEB Class 10 results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of the Punjab Board- www.pseb.ac.in

    Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage

    Step 3rd- Choose the PSEB 10th result you want to check

    Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided

    Step 5th- The Class 10 PSEB Result sheet will be displayed

    Step 6th- Download the PSEB Matric Results 2022 for further reference

    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    To make the process of checking the PSEB 10th results 2022 a little easier students have been provided here with the steps and reference windows of checking the results.

    Step 1st: Visit the Punjab  Board official website

    PSEB 10th Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Result Section

    PSEB 10th Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on Matric / Intermediate  link

    PSEB 10th Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided

    PSEB 10th Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download and print the Punjab Board 10th results for further reference

    How To Check PSEB Matric Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Apart from the link available on the official website and the direct link provided, students will also be able to check the PSEB 10th results 2022 via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the results via SMS.

    • Type an SMS in the format: PB10 <Roll No>.
    • Send to 5676750.
    • PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time

    What details will be mentioned in Punjab Board 10th Result 2022? 

    The PSEB Class 10 result 2022 mark sheets will include the details of the students including the marks secured, the qualifying status of the candidates and the grade scores. Candidates can check the complete marksheet details.

    •  Name of student
    • Seat Number
    • Father's name
    • Subject-wise marks obtained
    • Grades
    • Qualifying status

    PSEB 10th Result Statistics

    Punjab Board class 10 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Apart from the results, the board will also be releasing the statistics and performance of the students in the exams. Candidates appearing for the PSEB Class 10 exams can check the statistics from the previous years.

    PSEB Class 10th Results statistics

    Year

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    Total Students Appeared

    2021

    -

    -

    99.93

    3,21,384

    2020

    -

    -

    -

    3.17 lakh

    2019

    90.63

    81.3

    85.56

    3,17,387

    2018

    95.34

    90

    59.47

    3,68,295

    2017

    63.97

    52.35

    57.5

    330437

    2016

    78.3

    67.43

    72.25

    342330

    2015

    73.08

    60.19

    65.77

    379099

    2014

    79.6

    66.77

    72

    375358

    What After the Announcement of Punjab board Matric Result 2022?

    Punjab School Education Board will be announced on the official website of the board. After the Punjab Board 10th results are declared students who have appeared and qualified the exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11.

    The board will also be conducting the PSEB class 10 rechecking and reevaluation and the compartment examinations for the students. The applications for the PSEB class 10 compartment exams and re-checking and re-evaluation will also be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

    PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Punjab Board will be conducting the re-checking and re-evaluation process for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any errors. The applications for the PSEB Class 10 re-evaluation and scrutiny will be conducted shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Students are required to first visit the official website and complete the applications after which the answer sheets will be evaluated and the updated marks will be provided on the official website. 

    Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Punjab Board conducts compartmental exams for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The compartmental exams are conducted for the students shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

    The applications for the compartment exams will be available on the official website. After completing the applications students will be issued with the admit card for the compartmental exams. The results of the compartment exams will be announced soon so that the students apply for further admissions.

    PSEB Matric Result 2022 - Toppers

    The board will be releasing the list of students who top the examinations across the state in the various districts aloof with PSEB Class 10 results 2022. Candidates can check the list of toppers from the previous years below.

    PSEB Class 10 Toppers 2019

    Rank

    Student Name

    Marks

    City

    1

    Neha Verma

    647 marks (99.54%)

    Ludhiana

    2

    Ankita Sachdeva

    645 marks (99.23%)

    Ludhiana

    2

    Anjali Ludhiana

    645 marks (99.23%)

    Ludhiana

    2

    Harleen Kaur

    645 marks (99.23%)

    Sangrur

    3

    Damanpreet Kaur

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Gurdaspur

    3

    Jashnpreet Kaur

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Bhatinda

    3

    Soni Kaur

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Ludhiana

    3

    Jiyananda

    644 marks (99.08%)

    SBS Nagar

    3

    Anisha Chopra

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Ludhiana

    3

    Kushpreet Kaur

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Amritsar

    3

    Abhigyaan Kumar

    644 marks (99.08%)

    Ludhiana

    About PSEB Matric School Examination Board (BSEB)

    Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) was established in the year 1969 to provide education in the state of Punjab through a legislative enactment of the State Assembly. However, in the year 1987, an amendment to the previous act was passed to give autonomous status to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab Board is authorized to design the curriculum and course pattern and regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducts the yearly state-wide board examination at the Secondary and Senior secondary level.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    PSEB Class 10 Maths Exam Cancelled following allegations of Cheating, Get Details Here

    Published on: 2022-05-17 11:03

    PSEB Maths Exam for Class 10 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, has been cancelled after three teachers were accused of helping students cheat. Get complete details here 

    PSEB Class 10 Result 2021 Declared, Check Punjab Class 10 Results 2021 at pseb.ac.in

    Published on: 2021-05-18 13:07

    PSEB 10th Result 2021 Announced: Finally, the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has activated the Result Checking Link for Punjab Matric Result 2021 today i.e. on 18th May 2021. Students can now check their individual Punjab PSEB Class 10 Results 2021 online via the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    PSEB Board Exam Results 2020 Declared for 10th, 8th and 5th Class as per internal assessment, Check Punjab Board Exam Results at pseb.ac.in

    Published on: 2020-05-30 08:43

    PSEB Results 2020 Declared for 10th, 8th and 5th Class Students: As per the latest update, Punjab Board has formally declared the PSEB 10th Result 2020 along with results for 8th and 5th Class students. Students who want to check their Punjab Board Exam Results 2020 can log onto the official exam website i.e. pseb.ac.in. Get direct link here.

    More News

    FAQ

    Where to check the PSEB Class 10 results 2022?

    The PSEB Class 10 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. The direct link to check the PSEB Class 10 results will also be available here.

    How to check PSEB class 10 results 2022?

    To check the PSEB Class 10 results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided.

    When will Punjab Board compartmental exams be conducted for the class 10 students?

    The Punjab board class 10 compartmental exams will be conducted soon as the results are declared online.

    How to apply for the Punjab board class 10 answer sheet scrutiny?

    To apply for the PSEB 10th answer sheet scrutiny students need to visit the website and submit the applications available online.

    What details will be given in the Punjab board 10th results 2022?

    The Punjab board 10th results will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, the name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks and the qualifying status of the students.