PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab School Education Board will be announcing the PSEB class 10 results 2022 will be announced by May on the official website- pseb.ac.in. To check the Punjab Board 10th result 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can also check the PSEB Class 10 results through the direct link which will be provided on this page. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for further details on the PSEB class 10 results 2022.

PSEB 10th Result 2022 Highlights

Board name Punjab School Education Board Exam name PSEB Matric examination 2022 Result name PSEB 10th Class Result 2022 PSEB result 2022 May 2022 Result credentials Roll number or name PSEB 10th result 2021 website pseb.ac.in result Mode of result Online PSEB 10th result 2022 check online name wise Available

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

PSEB class 10 results 2022 will be declared by May 2022. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the schedule of the examination and results here.

Events Tentative Dates PSEB 10th Term 1 schedule December 13 to 18, 2021 (Term 1) PSEB 10th Term 2 Schedule March 2022 (Term 2) Punjab Board 10th result 2022 date - Term 1 February 2022 Punjab Board 10th Term 2 Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Candidates who have taken the exams can check the results of PSEB Class 10 exams through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the PSEB Class 10 results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of the Punjab Board- www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2nd- Click on the Result tab on the homepage

Step 3rd- Choose the PSEB 10th result you want to check

Step 4th- Enter the Login details in the link provided

Step 5th- The Class 10 PSEB Result sheet will be displayed

Step 6th- Download the PSEB Matric Results 2022 for further reference

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

To make the process of checking the PSEB 10th results 2022 a little easier students have been provided here with the steps and reference windows of checking the results.

Step 1st: Visit the Punjab Board official website

Step 2nd: Click on the Result Section

Step 3rd: Click on Matric / Intermediate link

Step 4th: Enter the details in the login link provided

Step 5th: Download and print the Punjab Board 10th results for further reference

How To Check PSEB Matric Result 2022 Via SMS?

Apart from the link available on the official website and the direct link provided, students will also be able to check the PSEB 10th results 2022 via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the results via SMS.

Type an SMS in the format: PB10 <Roll No>.

Send to 5676750.

PSEB 10th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time

What details will be mentioned in Punjab Board 10th Result 2022?

The PSEB Class 10 result 2022 mark sheets will include the details of the students including the marks secured, the qualifying status of the candidates and the grade scores. Candidates can check the complete marksheet details.

Name of student

Seat Number

Father's name

Subject-wise marks obtained

Grades

Qualifying status

PSEB 10th Result Statistics

Punjab Board class 10 results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board. Apart from the results, the board will also be releasing the statistics and performance of the students in the exams. Candidates appearing for the PSEB Class 10 exams can check the statistics from the previous years.

PSEB Class 10th Results statistics

Year Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % Total Students Appeared 2021 - - 99.93 3,21,384 2020 - - - 3.17 lakh 2019 90.63 81.3 85.56 3,17,387 2018 95.34 90 59.47 3,68,295 2017 63.97 52.35 57.5 330437 2016 78.3 67.43 72.25 342330 2015 73.08 60.19 65.77 379099 2014 79.6 66.77 72 375358

What After the Announcement of Punjab board Matric Result 2022?

Punjab School Education Board will be announced on the official website of the board. After the Punjab Board 10th results are declared students who have appeared and qualified the exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11.

The board will also be conducting the PSEB class 10 rechecking and reevaluation and the compartment examinations for the students. The applications for the PSEB class 10 compartment exams and re-checking and re-evaluation will also be available on the official website shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Punjab Board will be conducting the re-checking and re-evaluation process for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any errors. The applications for the PSEB Class 10 re-evaluation and scrutiny will be conducted shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Students are required to first visit the official website and complete the applications after which the answer sheets will be evaluated and the updated marks will be provided on the official website.

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

Punjab Board conducts compartmental exams for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The compartmental exams are conducted for the students shortly after the results are declared on the official website.

The applications for the compartment exams will be available on the official website. After completing the applications students will be issued with the admit card for the compartmental exams. The results of the compartment exams will be announced soon so that the students apply for further admissions.

PSEB Matric Result 2022 - Toppers

The board will be releasing the list of students who top the examinations across the state in the various districts aloof with PSEB Class 10 results 2022. Candidates can check the list of toppers from the previous years below.

PSEB Class 10 Toppers 2019

Rank Student Name Marks City 1 Neha Verma 647 marks (99.54%) Ludhiana 2 Ankita Sachdeva 645 marks (99.23%) Ludhiana 2 Anjali Ludhiana 645 marks (99.23%) Ludhiana 2 Harleen Kaur 645 marks (99.23%) Sangrur 3 Damanpreet Kaur 644 marks (99.08%) Gurdaspur 3 Jashnpreet Kaur 644 marks (99.08%) Bhatinda 3 Soni Kaur 644 marks (99.08%) Ludhiana 3 Jiyananda 644 marks (99.08%) SBS Nagar 3 Anisha Chopra 644 marks (99.08%) Ludhiana 3 Kushpreet Kaur 644 marks (99.08%) Amritsar 3 Abhigyaan Kumar 644 marks (99.08%) Ludhiana

About PSEB Matric School Examination Board (BSEB)

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) was established in the year 1969 to provide education in the state of Punjab through a legislative enactment of the State Assembly. However, in the year 1987, an amendment to the previous act was passed to give autonomous status to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The Punjab Board is authorized to design the curriculum and course pattern and regulates the education policies in the affiliated schools. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducts the yearly state-wide board examination at the Secondary and Senior secondary level.