PSEB (Punjab Board) Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

PSEB Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Mathematics is a fundamental subject that underpins various aspects of our lives. It provides a framework for problem-solving, critical thinking, and logical reasoning. With its precise language and rules, mathematics enables us to analyse patterns, model real-world phenomena, and make accurate predictions. It plays a crucial role in fields such as engineering, finance, computer science, and physics, shaping technological advancements and driving innovation. Moreover, mathematics cultivates intellectual discipline, enhances numerical literacy, and promotes abstract thinking. It empowers individuals with essential skills for the modern world, equipping them with the ability to analyse data, make informed decisions, and navigate the complexities of an increasingly quantitative society.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has now released the latest syllabus for Class 9 Mathematics. The new maths syllabus is released with certain changes for which PSEB has already released the list of Class 9 maths deleted textbook topics. Continue reading to know the complete syllabus.

PSEB Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

The maximum mark for PSEB Class 9 Maths is 100 which is divided as 80 for the theory exam and 20 for internal assessment.

