PSEB Class 11th Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (Arts, Commerce, Science): Download Subject-Wise Syllabus Here!

PSEB 11th Class Syllabus 2023-24: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the subject-wise syllabus for Class 11th for the new academic session, 2023-24. The PSEB Syllabus for Class 11 Science, Arts/ Humanities and Commerce streams has been released on the board’s official website. Students who are in Class 11th of Punjab Board can download the new syllabus of all subjects so that they can prepare the right content for the PSEB Class 11th Exam 2023-24. The PSEB 11th Class Syllabus will help you know the topics and subtopics to be covered in each subject along with the details of practical/ project work and internal assessment for the Academic Year 2023-24. Students must keep in mind that PSEB has made certain changes in the past 2-3 years affected by COVID-19. Therefore, while referring to the old books or previous years’ question papers, it is suggested that students follow the latest curriculum that has been published for the current academic session.

We have provided below the new syllabus of Class 11th of Punjab Board. Here, the syllabus of all subjects of PSEB Class 11 is made available for PDF download. The PSEB Class 11th exams to be conducted in the 2023-24 session will be based on the full class 12th syllabus. Hence, students must prepare with the help of the PSEB Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 to secure good marks in their PSEB Class 11 Exams 2023-2024.

Download the subject-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 11 from the direct links provided below:

How is PSEB Class 11 Syllabus important for exam preparations?

The process of exam preparation must start with having a thorough knowledge of the new or the latest syllabus. Knowing the syllabus will make you aware of the chapter-wise topics and subtopics that you need to study and prepare for your exams. This will not only increase your self-confidence but also make the overall process of taking exams much more sorted and easy. The PSEB Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 also explains the details of activities to be conducted for internal assessment in each subject. Students will also get to know the practical/ project work prescribed by PSEB for the 2023-24 year. Thus, the PSEB Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 is a perfect guide to help you make the right strategy for your exam preparations that would ultimately help you get the maximum marks in your class 11 exam results.

Related: