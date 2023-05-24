PSEB Class 11th Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (Arts, Commerce, Science): Download Subject-Wise Syllabus Here!

PSEB Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24: Download the latest syllabus of all subjects of Punjab Board’s Class 11th here. Check the syllabus of PSEB Class 11th Arts, Science and Commerce streams here.

Download PSEB Class 11th Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (All Subjects)
Download PSEB Class 11th Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (All Subjects)

PSEB 11th Class Syllabus 2023-24: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the subject-wise syllabus for Class 11th for the new academic session, 2023-24. The PSEB Syllabus for Class 11 Science, Arts/ Humanities and Commerce streams has been released on the board’s official website. Students who are in Class 11th of Punjab Board can download the new syllabus of all subjects so that they can prepare the right content for the PSEB Class 11th Exam 2023-24. The PSEB 11th Class Syllabus will help you know the topics and subtopics to be covered in each subject along with the details of practical/ project work and internal assessment for the Academic Year 2023-24. Students must keep in mind that PSEB has made certain changes in the past 2-3 years affected by COVID-19. Therefore, while referring to the old books or previous years’ question papers, it is suggested that students follow the latest curriculum that has been published for the current academic session.

Career Counseling

We have provided below the new syllabus of Class 11th of Punjab Board. Here, the syllabus of all subjects of PSEB Class 11 is made available for PDF download. The PSEB Class 11th exams to be conducted in the 2023-24 session will be based on the full class 12th syllabus. Hence, students must prepare with the help of the PSEB Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 to secure good marks in their PSEB Class 11 Exams 2023-2024.

Download the subject-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 11 from the direct links provided below:

PSEB Class 11 Syllabus 2023-2024 (Science, Arts & Commerce)

PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Compulsory Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Punjabi Elective Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 General English Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Hindi Elective Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 History Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Philosophy Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Business Studies I (Commerce & Humanities Group) Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Economics English Medium Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Physical Education & Sports Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Computer Application Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Drawing And Painting Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Punjab History  & Culture Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Agriculture Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Commercial Art Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Environmental Education (EVS) Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Defence Studies Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 NCC Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Modern Office Practices Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Media Studies Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Public Administration Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Modelling And Sculpture Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Music Dance Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Music (Instrumental) Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Music Tabla Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Music Vocal Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Gurmat Sangeet Syllabus 2023-2024

PSEB Class 11 Religion Syllabus 2023-2024

How is PSEB Class 11 Syllabus important for exam preparations?

The process of exam preparation must start with having a thorough knowledge of the new or the latest syllabus. Knowing the syllabus will make you aware of the chapter-wise topics and subtopics that you need to study and prepare for your exams. This will not only increase your self-confidence but also make the overall process of taking exams much more sorted and easy. The PSEB Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 also explains the details of activities to be conducted for internal assessment in each subject. Students will also get to know the practical/ project work prescribed by PSEB for the 2023-24 year. Thus, the PSEB Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 is a perfect guide to help you make the right strategy for your exam preparations that would ultimately help you get the maximum marks in your class 11 exam results.

Related:

PSEB Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB Class 7 Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB Class 6 Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB Class 5 Syllabus 2023-24

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next