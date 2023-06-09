PSEB Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF

Punjab Board Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Check latest Chemistry Syllabus of Class 11 of Punjab Board here. Download new syllabus of Chemistry to know chapter-wise topics and subtopics to prepare for PSEB Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2023-24.

Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 11 Chemistry syllabus for the current academic session on its website, pseb.ac.in. Students can download the latest PSEB Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus in a detailed format from this article of Jagran Josh. syllabus of Chemistry. PSEB’s new syllabus for Class 11 Chemistry elaborately mentions the list of topics to be prepared in each chapter of Chemistry. It also reveals the weightage assigned to each unit for the 2023-24 assessment. Additionally, with the PSEB Class 11 Syllabus of Chemistry, students will also get to know the details of practical assessment, criteria of internal assessment and design of question paper for PSEB Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2023-24.

Check and download the complete syllabus below.

PSEB Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

The assessment Scheme for PSEB Class 12 Chemistry will be as follows:

Theory Paper 70 marks Practical 25 Marks Internal Assessment 5 Marks Total 100 Marks

The PSEB Class 11 Chemistry quetsion paper in PSEB Board Exam 2024 will be for 70 marks. Students will be allowed to complete their paper within a time limit of 3 hours.

PSEB Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

SYALLBUS (THEORY)

Unit I: Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry (12 Periods)

General Introduction: Importance and scope of chemistry. Development of Chemistry. Nature of matter, laws of chemical combination, Dalton's atomic theory: concept of elements, atoms and molecules. Atomic and molecular masses, mole concept and molar mass, percentage composition, empirical and molecular formula, chemical reactions, stoichiometry and calculations based on stoichiometry.

Unit II: Structure of Atom (14 Periods)

Bohr's model and its limitations, concept of shells and subshells, dual nature of matter and light, de Broglie's relationship, Heisenberg uncertainty principle, concept of orbitals, quantum numbers, shapes of s, Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule, electronic configuration of atoms, stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals.

Unit III: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties (8 Periods)

Modern periodic law and the present form of periodic table, periodic trends in properties of elements-atomic radii, ionic, inert gas radii, linization enthalpy, electron gain enthalpy, electronegativity, valency. Nomenclature of elements with atomic number greater than 100.

Unit IV: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure (14 Periods)

Valence electrons, ionic bond, covalent bond, bond parameters, Lewis structure, polar character of covalent bond, covalent character of ionic bond, valence bond theory, resonance, geometry of covalent molecules, VSEPR theory, concept of hybridization, involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some simple molecules, molecular orbital theory of homonuclear diatomic molecules (qualitative idea only), hydrogen bond.

Unit V: Chemical Thermodynamics (16 Periods)

Concepts of System and types of systems, surroundings, work, heat, energy, extensive and intensive properties, state functions. First law of thermodynamics internal energy and enthalpy, heat capacity and specific heat, measurement of <H, Hess's law of constant heat summation, enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, ionization, solution and dilution. Second law of Thermodynamics (brief introduction). Introduction of entropy as a state function, Gibb's energy change for spontaneous and non-spontaneous processes, criteria for equilibrium. Third law of thermodynamics (brief introduction).

Unit-VI: Equilibrium (14 Periods)

Equilibrium in physical and chemical process, dynamic nature of equilibrium, law of mass action, equilibrium constant, factors affecting equilibrium-Le Chatelier's principle, ionic equilibrium-ionization of acids and bases, strong and weak electrolytes, degree of ionization, ionization of poly basic acids, acid strength, concept of pH, Henderson Equation, hydrolysis of salts (elementary idea), buffer solution, solubility product, common hydrolysis of salts (elementary idea), buffer solution, solubility product, common ion effect (with illustrative examples).

Unit VII: Redox Reactions (06 Periods)

Concept of oxidation and reduction, redox reactions, oxidation number, balancing redox reactions, in terms of loss and gain of electrons and change in oxidation number, applications of redox reactions.

Unit VIII: Organic Chemistry-Some Basic Principles and Techniques (14 Periods)

General introduction, methods of purification, qualitative and quantitative analysis, classification and IUPAC nomenclature of organic compounds. Electronic displacements in a covalent bond: inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance and hyper conjugation. Homolytic and heterolytic fission of a covalent bond: free radicals, carbocations, carbanions, electrophiles and nucleophiles, types of organic reactions.

Unit IX: Hydrocarbons (12 Periods)

Classification of Hydrocarbons Aliphatic Hydrocarbons:

Alanes-Nomenclature, isomerism, conformation (ethane only), physical properties, chemical reactions including free radical mechanism of halogenation, combustion and pyrolysis.

Alkenes-Nomenclature, structure of double bond (ethane), geometrical isomerism, physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: addition of hydrogen, halogen, water, hydrogen halides (Markownikov's addition and peroxide effect), ozonolysis, oxidation, mechanism of electrophilic addition.

Alynes-Nomenclature, structure of triple bond (ethyne), physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: acidic character of alkynes, addition reaction of -hydrogen, halogens, hydrogen halides and water.

Aromatic Hydrocarbons: Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature, benzene: resonance, aromaticity, chemical properties: mechanism of electrophilic substitution. Nitration, sulphonation, halogenation, Friedel Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of functional group in monosubstituted benzene. Carcinogenicity and toxicity.

To check further contents of the syllabus, download PDF copy of Class 11th Chemistry PSEB Syllabus fom the following link:

