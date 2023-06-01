PSEB Class 7th Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Download Subject-Wise Curriculum Here!

PSEB 7th Class Syllabus 2023-24: Get the latest syllabus of 7th Class of Punjab Board here in a subject-wise PDF. Check new syllabus to know the latest course contents and exam pattern for the 2023-24 session.

PSEB Class 7 Syllabus 2023-24: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the syllabus for Class 7th to reveal the course structure and course contents prescribed for the current academic session. PSEB Class 7 Syllabus includes subect-wise details of the course curriculum that will be applicable for the 2023-24 session. We have provided the subject-wise syllabus here which students can download from the respective links mentioned in this article below.

Before you check the PSEB Class 7th Subject-wise Syllabus, we would like to discuss here some important elements of the syllabus which students must focus on for maximum benefit and secure high marks in their school tests and examinations.

Check below the sections to focus on in PSEB Class 7 Syllabus 2023-24:

Chapter-wise topics prescribed for the 2023-24 session

Marks distribution

Weightage of theory and practical exams

Weightage and Criteria of internal assessment

List of activities or project work suggested for a subject

Instructions and guidelines mentioned in the syllabus

The subject-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 7 is provided below from where students can directly download the PDF of the syllabus of any subject they want at a time.

