Punjab Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24: Download PSEB All Subject Syllabus PDF Here

PSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24 : Download PSEB Class 10 new syllabi for the academic year 2023-24 in pdf format. Get the detailed syllabus for all the Punjab Board Class 10 subjects here.

Punjab Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24: Education is one of the most essential pillars to support the future of a nation. In India, there are many educational boards that take care of education flow nationally and state-wise thus called national-level and state-level education boards. PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) is the state-level education board of Punjab. This board has got excellence in nurturing young minds through education and indulging them in skill development activities. The key functional areas of the Punjab Board are:

Ensuring Quality Education

Board Examinations

Curriculum Development

Digital Initiatives

Teacher Training Programs

Sports and Extracurricular Activities

Achievements and Recognition

This article is about the latest syllabi of Class 10 PSEB. You will be able to find the pdf for all the subjects covered under Punjab Board Class 10. The pdfs are easily accessible and free to download.

Steps to Download PSEB Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24

Search pseb.ac.in in your browser’s search bar.

You will be able to see the Home Page of the Punjab School Education Board. Then move your cursor to the Academics Wing tab.

You will now see multiple options under this tab. Click on the syllabus option.

Once you click the syllabus option, you will see the list of class-wise syllabi released by PSEB.

Click on the class and then the subject name to download the syllabus pdf.

Punjab Board Class 10 Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB Syllabus Class 9 2023-24

Over the years PSEB has achieved great success in terms of improving the education system in Punjab. Students of Punjab Board have performed well in many competitive exams and worked hard to get into good colleges. If you aspire the same then it’s time that gets to the studies before it’s too late. Check the below-mentioned Class 5 and Class 8 2023 results. The overall pass percentage has proved that the Punjab Board is in the right direction to shape the students’ future. Have a look at Class 5 and Class 8 results 2023 data.

PSEB Class 5th Result 2023 Statistics

Overview Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 99.69% Girls 99.74% Boys 99.65%

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Statistics

Overview Pass Percentage Overall pass percentage 98.01% Girls 98.68% Boys 97.41% Result Date 28 April 2023 Number of students appeared 2,98,127 Passed students 2,92,206

