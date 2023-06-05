PSEB Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Download in PDF 

Punjab Board Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: Check Class 10 Syllabus of English for the 2023-24 session. Download Class 10 English Syllabus by PSEB to know to topics prescribed for Class 10 English Exam 2024.

PSEB Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24: A language is a very powerful tool and a mode of connecting people. One with a strong grip over the tongue needs no weapons to control others. Thus learning different languages is one of the key traits of a smart individual. You must be aware that now English is one of the languages used globally to communicate. Not officially but it has become a standard business language. In India, you can hear people saying they want to become confident speakers of the English language so they can be accepted readily by big firms. This is the reason most of the educational board have English as a compulsory subject.

PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) is one of the state boards of India that covers the territory of Punjab state. The schools affiliated with this board follow PSEB Curriculum. Every year, PSEB releases syllabi for all of its classes. This year’s syllabus is now available on PSEB’s official website.

This article is based on the idea of providing Class 10 students of PSEB their detailed English syllabus for the academic year 2023-24. PSEB Class 10 students will be able to find the category-wise distribution of topics and prescribed textbooks in the syllabus. The free downloadable pdf is attached to this post that can be extracted from the tail of this article. Continue reading to know your PSEB Class 10 English syllabus 2023-24.

PSEB Class 10 English Syllabus 2023-24

1. Reading Skills

Reading Comprehension of unseen passage with five multiple-choice questions.

Unseen Picture/Poster-based Comprehension with five multiple-choice questions.

2. English Main Course Book

L-1 The Happy Prince

L-2 Where is Science Taking Us?

L-3 Secret of Happiness

L-4 A Gift for Christmas

L-5 Some Glimpses of Ancient Indian Thought and Practices

L-6 The Home-Coming

L-7 The Making of the Earth

L-8 The Rule of the Road

3. Poems

P-1 Character of a Happy Man

P-2 Death the Leveller

P-3 A Ballad of Sir Pertab Singh

P-4 Razia, the Tigress

P-5 Where the Mind is Without Fear

4. Supplementary Reader

L-1 Bed Number -29

L-2 Half A Rupee Worth

L-3 One Thousand Dollars

L-4 The Dying Detective

L-5 How Much Land Does a Man Need

L-6Return to Air

5. Vocabulary

Pairs of words generally confused 1 to 40

Idioms 1 to 40

One word for many 1 to 40

Common errors All

Common proverbs 1 to 40

6. Grammar

1. Use of Determiners, Prepositions, Modals and Sentence Connectors

2. Use and Kinds of Non-Finites

3. Simple, Complex and Compound Sentences

4. Voice

5. Reported Speech

6. Use of Tenses

7. Punctuation

7. Writing Skills

1. Notice and Note making

2. Messages

3. Advertisements

4. Paragraphs

5. Letters (Personal, Business & Official)

8. Translation from English to Punjabi/Hindi and translation English from Punjabi/Hindi to English.

Translation from English to Punjabi or Hindi

1. Happy Prince

1. Why are you weeping then?

2. They pulled down the statue of the Happy Prince.

3. I am waited for in Egypt.

4. It is very cold here.

5. I have a golden bed-room.

6. There is not a single cloud in the sky.

7. Then another drop fell.

8. My courtiers called me the Happy Prince.

9. I have come to bid you good bye.

10. How hungry we are!

2. Where is Science Taking us?

1. Where is science taking us?

2. This is the age of the machine.

3. War is the worst example.

4. I wish I had another hundred years.

5. Here science is actually doing less than nothing.

6. Who is to keep them?

7. Science goes on raising its problems.

8. What is really needed in the world today?

9. What is science really after?

10. What is its goal?

3. Secret of Happiness

1. He never lost his calm.

2. I didn't want to die.

3. Fear is one of man's most common enemies.

4. You are greater than you think.

5. I wanted to get out of there.

6. Then you will have total peace of mind.

7. You must do it yourself.

8. A fear is not unlike a ghost.

9. God watches over you and cares for you.

10. This is a problem common to us all.

4. A Gift for Christmas

1. Her eyes were shining brilliantly.

2. Tears appeared in her eyes.

3. Della let fall her beautiful hair.

4. I sold the watch to get the money to buy your combs.

5. Will you buy my hair?

6. Della finished crying.

7. It was a platinum watch-chain.

8. Jim was never late.

9. She found it at last.

10. She stopped at a shop.

5. Some Glimpses of Ancient Indian Thought and Practices

1. The gods approached the sage Dadhichi.

2. Dadhichi took no time in laying down his life.

3. Eat only after you've shared your meal with others.

4. A well-known sage named Ashtavakra was also invited to this meeting.

5. The entire universe is one family.

6. This does not belong to me.

7. They chose to be bricked alive.

8. The history of this great land is full of examples.

9. The people of this country believe in the unity of life.

10. King Janak of Maithil called a meeting of the scholars.

6. The Home-Coming

1. The boys were puzzled for a moment.

2. Phatik refused to move.

3. Phatik Chakravarti was the ring-leader amongst the boys of the village.

4. He could not bear this injustice.

5. The stranger asked him again.

6. At last Bishamber asked the police to help him.

7. One day Phatik lost his lesson book.

8. The next morning Phatik was nowhere to be seen.

9. Bishamber brought in a doctor.

10. Mother, the holidays have come.

7. The Making of the Earth

1. The sun and the planets with their satellites form a happy family.

2. At night you see thousands of stars in the sky.

3. The real stars are like our sun.

4. So the earth started to cool.

5. Stars twinkle, planets do not.

6. Can you distinguish between a planet and a star?

7. The moon is called a satellite of the earth.

8. Our earth belongs to the family of the sun

9. In reality our sun itself is a star.

10. We think the earth is very big.

8. The Rule of the Road

1. You may not think so.

2. I'm going to walk where I like.

3. He was obviously a well-intentioned person.

4. We must be judicious mixture of both.

5. The great moments of heroism and sacrifice are rare.

6. I hope my friend in the railway carriage will reflect on this.

7. You have liberty to laugh at me.

8. Liberty is not a personal affair only but a social contract.

9. We have got liberty now.

10. I may be as free as I like.

Translation from Punjabi/Hindi to English

1-10 Model related

11-45 Tense-based sentences

46-60 Imperative sentences

61-70 Non-activity sentences

71-80 Proverbs

81-90 Idiomatic sentences

91-95 Interrogative sentences

96-100 Exclamatory sentences

LESSON 1: THE HAPPY PRINCE

1. The drops were coming from the______of the Happy Prince.

2. The son of the seamstress was crying because he wanted to go to Egypt. (True/ false)

3. The poor seamstress was given the_______by the swallow.

i) gold

ii) sapphire

iii) ruby

iv) oranges

4. Who ordered to pull down the statue of the Happy Prince?

i) Mayor

ii) swallow

iii) seamstress

iv) playwright

5. The statue of Happy Prince was decorated with diamonds. (True/false

6. Who was sent to bring the two most precious things from the city?

i) Mayor

ii) God

iii) angel

iv) match-girl

7. The man in the garret was writing a_______.

LESSON 2: WHERE IS SCIENCE TAKING US?

8. Modern drugs have decreased the average span of life of human beings. (True/ false)

9. Machines give us more and more hours of_______.

i) hard work

ii) leisure

iii) life

iv) health

10. Name two non-material things mentioned in the lesson.

11. According to the writer, Science is doing 'less than nothing for material things'. (True/false)

12. Which age group is overcrowded today?

i) childhood

ii) middle age group

iv) none of these

iii) upper age group

13. Science has helped man to live____.

i) forever

ii) no more

iii) longer

iv) a short life

LESSON 3: SECRET OF HAPPINESS

14. Which illustration was used by the professor of Psychology?

15. Who declared to give sermon against fear?

i) professor of Psychology

ii) Gilberton Chesterton

iii) Author

iv) Kagawa

16. _________values are needed in the world today.

17. The author found an elephant when he flung open the door. (True/false)

18. We should have faith that__________is always with us.

i) God

ii) somebody

iii) everyman

iv) nobody

19. ______in God gives us real peace of mind.

i) fear

ii) hatred

iii) faith

iv) anger

To get the complete syllabus pdf click on the link given below.

PRESCRIBED BOOKS

1) English Main Course Book for Class-X (For Intensive Study) Published by Punjab School Education Board.

2) English Literature Book (Supplementary Reader) For Class-X (For Extensive Study) Published by Punjab School Education Board.

3) A Practice Book of English Grammar and Composition For Class-X Published by Punjab School Education Board.

