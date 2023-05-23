PSEB Class 1st Syllabus 2023-24: Download Punjab Board All Subject Syllabus PDF Here

PSEB Class 1 Syllabus 2023-24 : Download PSEB Class 1 new syllabus for the academic year 2023-24 in pdf format. Get the syllabus for all the Punjab Board Class 1 subjects here.

Punjab Board Class 1 Syllabus 2023-24: The healthiness of fruit depends on your efforts to nurture its tree. If you nurture it well then the result will be sweet and nutritious. The opposite will happen if the care was not done well. The same happens with students. Students of basic or small classes if get proper guidance and support they grow into understanding and highly motivated people. Thus, in what way the curriculum is set for students of small classes is important.

Class 1 is one of the basic level milestones from where students start their new journey. PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) is one of the state educational boards that take care of delivering proper and on-time syllabi to its classes. It releases the syllabus for Class 1 to Class 12. All syllabi are well formatted with detailed mentions of topics that need to be covered.

We understand that it would be difficult for Class 1 students to search their syllabus and due to time constraints, parents also need a platform with direct information. Thus, to bring a solution to this we have designed this article to provide all subject syllabi to Class 1 students PSEB 2023-24. Read and download the free syllabus pdf here.

Punjab Board Class 1 Syllabus 2023-24

PSEB Class 1 is one of the basic level standards for students thus they require proper guidance here. To ease the process of knowing what to study Punjab Board has already released the syllabus for PSEB Class 1 students. Students, their parents, and teachers all can read and download the free syllabus pdf.

There are six subjects for which PSEB has released the syllabi for Class 1 students. The 2023-24 syllabus for all six subjects is provided in the table below, click and download.

Steps to Download PSEB Class 1 Syllabus 2023-24

Steps to download the Class 1 syllabus.

Visit pseb.ac.in

Click on the Academics Wing .

Check the syllabus .

Click on the subject name to download the pdf.

