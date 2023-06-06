PSEB Class 10 Mathematics Deleted Textbook Content 2023-24: Download PDF

PSEB Class 10 NCERT Maths: Read this article to check the recently dropped topics from the Class 10 Maths subject of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The complete list is attached here. Also, download Class 10 NCERT Textbooks for all subjects.

Punjab Board Class 10 Maths Deleted Content: You may be aware of the New Education Policy 2020 framed and released by the Ministry of Education. One of its points says “Reduce curriculum content to enhance essential learning and critical thinking.” Education boards, both state and national level are implementing NEP 2020 guidelines and redefining their curriculum according. Recently, many education boards have dropped a significant amount of content from their syllabus which aims to give enough time to the students that they can utilise in other useful activities. This content reduction does not desire to remove the topics but just ensures the elimination of unnecessary or repeated topics. This same is followed by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). PSEB has released the list of deleted topics from Class 9 Maths. Students can check and download the list from here.

Since NCERT textbooks are among the greatest resources for covering the PSEB syllabus, the 2023–24 syllabus modification has also resulted in a decrease in the content of NCERT textbooks. The list of Class 10 Math content from the textbook that has been erased has been made public by PSEB. This article is intended to provide a list of Class 10 Mathematics topics that have been dropped from the NCERT. Know the PSEB Class 10 Maths Deleted Content by reading this article.

Click on the following link and download the PDF files to acquire the syllabus for every subject offered by the Punjab Board.

PSEB Class 10 Maths Deleted Content

Topics and exercise questions have been removed from the 15 chapters of the PSEB Class 10 Maths Textbook. Depending on the modifications made to the new syllabus, the deletion's extent can vary. Check out the full list below.

Due to recent changes in the syllabus, NCERT has also revised its textbooks’ content for better and unhindered study. Major subjects like Maths, Science and Social Science have experienced a lot of changes. To get the updated 2023-24 pdfs of NCERT Books for Class 10 in English and Hindi click on the link below.

Related: