PSEB Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

PSEB Class 10 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the syllabi for all its regular classes. The syllabus pdfs are uploaded separately under each class. For Classes 1 to 4, and for 6 and 7 you will find the syllabus in combined pdfs. For other classes, the syllabus has been uploaded separately. Students are advised to download the syllabus of their subjects for the academic year 2023-24. This will help them throughout this year and guide them to prepare the right topics. The theory and practical-wise demarcation in the syllabus gives a clear idea of what needs to be put on priority while preparing for the exams.

This article is in regard to the newly released PSEB Class 10 Science syllabus. Punjab Board students can check their Class 10 Science syllabus here. There are 13 chapters covered in PSEB Class 10 Science whose names and content are given below. Check the practical content and mark distribution as well.

Chapter No. Chapter Name Subject 1 Chemical Reactions and Equations Chemistry 2 Acids, Alkalis and Salts 3 Metals and Non-metals 4 Carbon and Its Compounds 5 Life Processes Biology 6 Control and Coordination 7 How do organisms reproduce? 8 Heredity 9 Light – Reflection and Refraction Physics 10 The Human Eye and the Colourful World 11 Electricity 12 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current 13 Our Environment

