PSEB Class 10 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

PSEB Class 10 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24: PSEB, Punjab School Education Board follows an updated syllabus for its classes. The updated syllabi are released yearly by the Punjab Board on its official website. The updation is based on the changes in the educational policies and various other factors to ensure overall student development. This year’s syllabus has now been released for Classes 1 to 12. Tutors and students to follow the newly released syllabus are advised to download the pdf in advance.

Here you will be able to know the latest syllabus of PSEB Class 10 CS. This syllabus will be applicable for the academic year 2023-24 and the written and practical examinations will be taken based on the mentioned syllabus. The written paper will of 50 marks which students have to finish in 2 hours. The practical assessment will be of 05 marks and 45 marks are for practical. Thus, the division between written and practical is 50/50. To check content for written and practical exams follow the below-mentioned PSEB Class 10 Computer Science syllabus 2023-24. The free downloadable pdf is also attached for reference.

PSEB Class 10 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24

