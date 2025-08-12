Telangana School Holidays in August 2025: Complete List of Regional and Public Holidays

Schools in Telangana will remain closed on several occasions in August 2025 due to important festivals and national events. Students, parents, and teachers can plan their schedules in advance by checking the complete holiday list for the month. This includes widely celebrated occasions such as Independence Day and Sri Krishnashtami, as well as popular regional festivals like Varalakshmi Vratham and Vinayaka Chavithi. Check the full list of Telangana school holidays in August 2025 below. Telangana School Holidays List – August 2025 Date Day Holiday Type 08 August 2025 Friday Varalakshmi Vratham Public Holiday 09 August 2025 Saturday Sravana Purnima / Rakhi Purnima Public Holiday 15 August 2025 Friday Independence Day National Holiday 15 August 2025 Friday Parsi New Year's Day (coincides with Independence Day) General Holiday 16 August 2025 Saturday Sri Krishnashtami Public Holiday 27 August 2025 Wednesday Vinayaka Chavithi Public Holiday

Holiday Highlights 1. Varalakshmi Vratham – 8 August 2025 (Friday) Varalakshmi Vratham is a significant festival dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, celebrated for prosperity and well-being. Many schools in Telangana will remain closed to allow families to participate in the rituals. 2. Sravana Purnima / Rakhi Purnima – 9 August 2025 (Saturday) Sravana Purnima is considered auspicious in the Hindu calenda. On the same day, Rakhi Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Schools in Telangana will remain closed, giving students and families the opportunity to celebrate these important festivals. 3. Independence Day – 15 August 2025 (Friday) Independence Day commemorates India’s freedom from British rule in 1947. Schools across Telangana will remain closed for this national holiday, with flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, and patriotic events held across the state.

4. Parsi New Year’s Day – 15 August 2025 (Friday) The Parsi community celebrates its New Year (Navroz) on this day. In 2025, it coincides with Independence Day, so schools already remain closed under the general holiday declaration. 5. Sri Krishnashtami – 16 August 2025 (Saturday) Sri Krishnashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Celebrations in Telangana include temple visits, devotional singing, and traditional performances like Dahi Handi. Schools will remain closed to allow students to participate in festivities. 6. Vinayaka Chavithi – 27 August 2025 (Wednesday) Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. People install Ganesh idols in homes and public pandals, offering prayers and sweets. Schools in Telangana will observe a public holiday for the occasion. August 2025 brings a vibrant mix of national, cultural, and religious holidays for schools in Telangana. While festivals like Independence Day, Sri Krishnashtami, and Vinayaka Chavithi are widely celebrated, others like Varalakshmi Vratham and Sravana Purnima hold deep regional significance. Parents and students should check their school’s official holiday calendar to confirm dates and avoid last-minute schedule changes or disruptions.