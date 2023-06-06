PSEB Class 11 Maths Deleted Content for 2023-24: Check Topics Removed from Mathematics Textbook

PSEB 11th Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the names of chapters and topics deleted from PSEB Class 11 Mathematics textbook. The deleted content will not be assessed in the current academic session.

Check PSEB Class 11 Maths Deleted Content for 2023-24
Check PSEB Class 11 Maths Deleted Content for 2023-24

PSEB 11th Class Maths Deleted Content: With the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 coming into existence, almost all boards, of state or national level, revised their curriculum for all classes. The syllabus revision was required to reflect changes in knowledge, societal developments, and educational requirements. As suggested by NCEP, 2020, the curriculum content has been reduced to its core essentials, to make space for critical thinking. The mandated content will focus on key concepts, ideas, applications, and problem-solving. 

On similar lines, PSEB also deleted a certain portion of the content of its textbooks offered for Class 11th. The deleted content will not be assessed in the current academic session. Students of PSEB Class 11 must have a knowledge of the deleted content to avoid any confusion and take the most of the revised syllabus that focuses on the overall development of a student. This article discusses the deleted content of PSEB Class 11 Maths Textbook. We have mentioned all the deleted topics and exercises in a tabular form so that you can easily understand the chapter-wise deletions that have been incorporated in the PSEB Class 11 Mathematics Textbook. Here you will be able to check the deleted Portion in PSEB books of Maths 11 Published in 2023 in comparison with the previous edition.

Career Counseling

Check the Deleted PSEB Class 10 Maths Syllabus below:

S.No.

Chapter Name

Page No.

Deleted Portion

 

1

Sets

9-10

16-18

19-20

20

1.7 Power Set, Def 5

Question 5 of Ex 1.3

1.12 (Practical Problems on Union &

Intersection of two sets)

Exp 23-27, Ex-1.6

Exp 31- 34

Q 6,7,13-16 of Misc Ex.

2

Trigonometric

Functions

56-59

3.5 Trignometric Equations, Exp 18-19,

Theorem 1- 3, Exp 20,Note ,Exp 21-24,Ex

3.4

3

Principle of

Mathematical

induction

66-74

Full chapter Deleted

4

Complex

Numbers and

Quadratic

Equations

81

 

82-84

84-86

87

5.5.1 Polar Representation of a Complex

Number.

Exp 7-8, Ex. 5.2,Quadratic equations,

Note,Exp 9-11,Ex 5.3

Misc Exp 13,15, 16

Q 5 –9, 13 of Misc.Ex.

5

Linear

Inequalities

94-100

6.4 Graphical Solution of linear

inequalities in two variables,Note 1, Exp

9-11, Ex 6.2, 6.5 Solution of System of

linear inequalities in two variables,Exp 12-

15, Ex 6.3

 

Binomial

Theorem

128-132

 

132-135

8.3 General and Middle terms, exp 5-9,

Ex 8.2

Misc.Exp10-17, Q 1-3, Q 8 of Misc. Ex.

 

Sequence &

Series

140-143

 

149-152

 

153-154

9.4 Arithmetic progressive (AP) Exp 4-7,Ex

9.4.1 Arithmetic Mean, Exp 8, Ex 9.2

9.7 Sum of n terms of special series, Exp

19-20, Ex 9.4, Misc.Exp 21-22.

Exp 24, Q 1- 6, 12,15, 16, 20, 23-26 of

Misc Ex.

 

Straight Line

 

162

163

166-168

169-172

 

 

174

178

10.2.4 Collinearity of three points, Exp 4-5

Q 8, 13,14 of Ex 10.1

10.3.6. Normal Form, Exp 11-12 (Note)

Q 8 of Ex 10.2, 10.4 General Equation of a

line 10.4.1 Different Forms of Ax+By+C=0,

Exp 13-17

Q 3 of Ex 10.3

Q 2 of Misc. Ex.

 

Conic Sections

189

11.5.2 Special cases of an ellipse

 

Three -

Dimenstional

Geometry

208-211

212

12.5 Section Formula, Exp 7-10, Ex 12.3

Q 4, 5 of Misc. Ex.

 

Mathematical

Reasoning

245-264

Full chapter deleted

 

Statistics  

285-287

291

15.6 Analysis of frequency Distribution,

15.6.1 Comparision of two frequency

distributions with same mean, Exp 13-15,

Ex 15.3

Q 6 of Misc. Ex

 

Probability

293-296

16.1 Introduction , 16.2 Randam

Experiments,16.2.1 Outcomes and Sample

space, Exp 1, Note,Exp 2-5, Ex-16.1

You can also download the deleted content from the following link and save it for further reference:

PSEB Class 11 Maths Book Deleted Content in PDF

Students should also be familiarised with the latest PSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus based on which all internal and external examinations will be conducted in the current academic year 2023-24. We have provided below the link to link to download PSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus which has been released by the Punjab School Education Board on its official website.

PSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

To get the syllabus for all the subjects covered under Punjab Board, click on the link given below and download the pdfs. 

PSEB All Classes Syllabus 2023-24

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next