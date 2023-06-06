PSEB Class 11 Maths Deleted Content for 2023-24: Check Topics Removed from Mathematics Textbook

PSEB 11th Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the names of chapters and topics deleted from PSEB Class 11 Mathematics textbook. The deleted content will not be assessed in the current academic session.

PSEB 11th Class Maths Deleted Content: With the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 coming into existence, almost all boards, of state or national level, revised their curriculum for all classes. The syllabus revision was required to reflect changes in knowledge, societal developments, and educational requirements. As suggested by NCEP, 2020, the curriculum content has been reduced to its core essentials, to make space for critical thinking. The mandated content will focus on key concepts, ideas, applications, and problem-solving.

On similar lines, PSEB also deleted a certain portion of the content of its textbooks offered for Class 11th. The deleted content will not be assessed in the current academic session. Students of PSEB Class 11 must have a knowledge of the deleted content to avoid any confusion and take the most of the revised syllabus that focuses on the overall development of a student. This article discusses the deleted content of PSEB Class 11 Maths Textbook. We have mentioned all the deleted topics and exercises in a tabular form so that you can easily understand the chapter-wise deletions that have been incorporated in the PSEB Class 11 Mathematics Textbook. Here you will be able to check the deleted Portion in PSEB books of Maths 11 Published in 2023 in comparison with the previous edition.

Check the Deleted PSEB Class 10 Maths Syllabus below:

S.No. Chapter Name Page No. Deleted Portion 1 Sets 9-10 16-18 19-20 20 1.7 Power Set, Def 5 Question 5 of Ex 1.3 1.12 (Practical Problems on Union & Intersection of two sets) Exp 23-27, Ex-1.6 Exp 31- 34 Q 6,7,13-16 of Misc Ex. 2 Trigonometric Functions 56-59 3.5 Trignometric Equations, Exp 18-19, Theorem 1- 3, Exp 20,Note ,Exp 21-24,Ex 3.4 3 Principle of Mathematical induction 66-74 Full chapter Deleted 4 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations 81 82-84 84-86 87 5.5.1 Polar Representation of a Complex Number. Exp 7-8, Ex. 5.2,Quadratic equations, Note,Exp 9-11,Ex 5.3 Misc Exp 13,15, 16 Q 5 –9, 13 of Misc.Ex. 5 Linear Inequalities 94-100 6.4 Graphical Solution of linear inequalities in two variables,Note 1, Exp 9-11, Ex 6.2, 6.5 Solution of System of linear inequalities in two variables,Exp 12- 15, Ex 6.3 Binomial Theorem 128-132 132-135 8.3 General and Middle terms, exp 5-9, Ex 8.2 Misc.Exp10-17, Q 1-3, Q 8 of Misc. Ex. Sequence & Series 140-143 149-152 153-154 9.4 Arithmetic progressive (AP) Exp 4-7,Ex 9.4.1 Arithmetic Mean, Exp 8, Ex 9.2 9.7 Sum of n terms of special series, Exp 19-20, Ex 9.4, Misc.Exp 21-22. Exp 24, Q 1- 6, 12,15, 16, 20, 23-26 of Misc Ex. Straight Line 162 163 166-168 169-172 174 178 10.2.4 Collinearity of three points, Exp 4-5 Q 8, 13,14 of Ex 10.1 10.3.6. Normal Form, Exp 11-12 (Note) Q 8 of Ex 10.2, 10.4 General Equation of a line 10.4.1 Different Forms of Ax+By+C=0, Exp 13-17 Q 3 of Ex 10.3 Q 2 of Misc. Ex. Conic Sections 189 11.5.2 Special cases of an ellipse Three - Dimenstional Geometry 208-211 212 12.5 Section Formula, Exp 7-10, Ex 12.3 Q 4, 5 of Misc. Ex. Mathematical Reasoning 245-264 Full chapter deleted Statistics 285-287 291 15.6 Analysis of frequency Distribution, 15.6.1 Comparision of two frequency distributions with same mean, Exp 13-15, Ex 15.3 Q 6 of Misc. Ex Probability 293-296 16.1 Introduction , 16.2 Randam Experiments,16.2.1 Outcomes and Sample space, Exp 1, Note,Exp 2-5, Ex-16.1

