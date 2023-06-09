PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Download Syllabus for Theory & Practical Here!

Punjab Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Check the Class 12th Physics Syllabus released by Punjab Board for the current academic session. Download PDF copy of the detailed syllabus here.

PSEB Syllabus of Class 11 Physics: Class 11 students of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), can check the latest syllabus of Physics subject here. PSEB has released the Class 11 Physics Syllabus for the current academic session on the official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 discusses the chapter-wise topics and marks distribution prescribed for the current academic session. Additionally, the syllabus also mentions details of the practical examination and internal assessment for PSEB Class 11 Physics.

Major things you need to check in the PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus are:

Names of units and chapter-wise topics

Marks distribution

Weightage of Theory and Practical

Criteria of internal assessment

List of experiments

List of activities

Students can download the PDF copy of Physics syllabus from this article and follow this latest syllabus for course study and exam preparations.

PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Theory Paper 70 marks Practical 25 Marks Internal Assessment 5 Marks Total 100 Marks

The PSEB Class 11 Physics question paper in PSEB Board Exam 2024 will be for 70 marks. Students will be allowed to complete their paper within a time limit of 3 hours.

Check unit-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 11 Physics below:

SYLLABUS (THEORY)

Unit I: Physical World and Measurement

Chapter-1: Units and Measurements

Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.

Unit II: Kinematics

Chapter-2: Motion in a Straight Line

Frame of reference. Motion in a straight line: Position-time graph, speed and velocity. Average speed and instantaneous velocity, uniform accelerated motion, velocity-time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment)

Chapter-3: Motion in a Plane

Scalar and vector quantities: Position and displacement vectors, general vectors and notation, equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors.

Unit vector: Resolution of a vector in a plane - rectangular components. Scalar and vector product of vectors. Motion in a plane. Cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration-projectile motion. Uniform circular motion

Unit III: Laws of Motion

Chapter-4: Laws of Motion

Intuitive concept of force. Inertia. Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse: Newton's third law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Comman forces in mechanics. Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction. rolling friction, lubrication. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on level circular road. vehicle on banked road).Solving problems in Mechanics.

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power

Chapter-5: Work, Energy and Power

Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, work-energy theorem, power.

Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies); nonConservative forces, various forms of energy, motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Chapter-6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conversation and centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of uniform rod. Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, Law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions; moment of inertia, radius of gyration. Values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation).

Unit VI: Gravitation

Chapter-7: Gravitation

Keplar's laws of planetary motion. The universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential. Escape velocity, Orbital velocity of a satellite. Geo-stationary satellites.

Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter

Chapter-8 Mechanical Properties of Solids

Elastic behaviour, of solids, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young's modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity, Poisson s-ratio; elastic energy.

Chapter-9 Mechanical Properties of Fluids

Pressure due to a fluid column, Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes). Effect of gravity on fluid pressure. Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow. Critical velócity. Bernoulli's theorem and its applications. Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure, across curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise.

Chapter-10 Thermal Properties of Matter

Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water, specific heat Capacity: Cp, Cvcolorimetry; change of state-latent heat capacity. Heat transfer-conduction, convection radiation and thermal Conductivity, Qualitative idea of Blackbody radiation, Stefan’s law, Wein's displacement law, Green House effect.

Unit VIII: Thermodynamics

Chapter-11 Thermodynamics

Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature (zeroth law of thermodynamics). Heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics. Isothermal and adiabatic processes. Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes. Heat engines and refrigerators.

Unit IX: Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory of gases

Chapter-12 Kinetic Theory

Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas. Kinetic theory of gases- assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom, law of equipartition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases, concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number.

Unit X: Oscillations and Waves

Chapter-14 Oscillations

Periodic motion – time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time. Periodic functions. Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equation; þhase; oscillations of a loading spring-restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M.-kinetic and potential energies: simple pendulum-derivation of expression for its time period. Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), resonance.

Chapter-15 Wave

Wave motion: Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of wave motion. Displacement-relation for a progressive wave. Principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats, Doppler effect.

To check all the contents of the Class 11th Physics PSEB Syllabus, download the syllabus from the following link:

