PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Download Syllabus for Theory & Practical Here!

PSEB Syllabus of Class 11 Physics: Class 11 students of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), can check the latest syllabus of Physics subject here. PSEB has released the Class 11 Physics Syllabus for the current academic session on the official website pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 discusses the chapter-wise topics and marks distribution prescribed for the current academic session. Additionally, the syllabus also mentions details of the practical examination and internal assessment for PSEB Class 11 Physics.
Major things you need to check in the PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus are:
- Names of units and chapter-wise topics
- Marks distribution
- Weightage of Theory and Practical
- Criteria of internal assessment
- List of experiments
- List of activities
Students can download the PDF copy of Physics syllabus from this article and follow this latest syllabus for course study and exam preparations.
PSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24
Course Structure:
|
Theory Paper
|
70 marks
|
Practical
|
25 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
5 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
The PSEB Class 11 Physics question paper in PSEB Board Exam 2024 will be for 70 marks. Students will be allowed to complete their paper within a time limit of 3 hours.
Check unit-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 11 Physics below:
SYLLABUS (THEORY)
Unit I: Physical World and Measurement
Chapter-1: Units and Measurements
Units of measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental and derived units. significant figures. Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications.
Unit II: Kinematics
Chapter-2: Motion in a Straight Line
Frame of reference. Motion in a straight line: Position-time graph, speed and velocity. Average speed and instantaneous velocity, uniform accelerated motion, velocity-time and position-time graphs. Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment)
Chapter-3: Motion in a Plane
Scalar and vector quantities: Position and displacement vectors, general vectors and notation, equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors.
Unit vector: Resolution of a vector in a plane - rectangular components. Scalar and vector product of vectors. Motion in a plane. Cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration-projectile motion. Uniform circular motion
Unit III: Laws of Motion
Chapter-4: Laws of Motion
Intuitive concept of force. Inertia. Newton's first law of motion; momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse: Newton's third law of motion. Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of concurrent forces. Comman forces in mechanics. Static and kinetic friction, laws of friction. rolling friction, lubrication. Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on level circular road. vehicle on banked road).Solving problems in Mechanics.
Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power
Chapter-5: Work, Energy and Power
Work done by a constant force and a variable force; kinetic energy, work-energy theorem, power.
Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies); nonConservative forces, various forms of energy, motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.
Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Chapter-6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conversation and centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of uniform rod. Moment of a force, torque, angular momentum, Law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications. Equilibrium of rigid bodies, rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions; moment of inertia, radius of gyration. Values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation).
Unit VI: Gravitation
Chapter-7: Gravitation
Keplar's laws of planetary motion. The universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential. Escape velocity, Orbital velocity of a satellite. Geo-stationary satellites.
Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter
Chapter-8 Mechanical Properties of Solids
Elastic behaviour, of solids, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke's law, Young's modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity, Poisson s-ratio; elastic energy.
Chapter-9 Mechanical Properties of Fluids
Pressure due to a fluid column, Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes). Effect of gravity on fluid pressure. Viscosity, Stokes' law, terminal velocity, streamline and turbulent flow. Critical velócity. Bernoulli's theorem and its applications. Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, excess of pressure, across curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise.
Chapter-10 Thermal Properties of Matter
Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; thermal expansion of solids, liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water, specific heat Capacity: Cp, Cvcolorimetry; change of state-latent heat capacity. Heat transfer-conduction, convection radiation and thermal Conductivity, Qualitative idea of Blackbody radiation, Stefan’s law, Wein's displacement law, Green House effect.
Unit VIII: Thermodynamics
Chapter-11 Thermodynamics
Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature (zeroth law of thermodynamics). Heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics. Isothermal and adiabatic processes. Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes. Heat engines and refrigerators.
Unit IX: Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory of gases
Chapter-12 Kinetic Theory
Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done on compressing a gas. Kinetic theory of gases- assumptions, concept of pressure. Kinetic interpretation of temperature; rms speed of gas molecules; degrees of freedom, law of equipartition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases, concept of mean free path, Avogadro's number.
Unit X: Oscillations and Waves
Chapter-14 Oscillations
Periodic motion – time period, frequency, displacement as a function of time. Periodic functions. Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equation; þhase; oscillations of a loading spring-restoring force and force constant; energy in S.H.M.-kinetic and potential energies: simple pendulum-derivation of expression for its time period. Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only), resonance.
Chapter-15 Wave
Wave motion: Longitudinal and transverse waves, speed of wave motion. Displacement-relation for a progressive wave. Principle of superposition of waves, reflection of waves, standing waves in strings and organ pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats, Doppler effect.
