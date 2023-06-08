PSEB Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF 

Punjab Board Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Check PSEB Class 9 Syllabus of Hindi for the 2023-24 session. Download Class 9 Hindi Syllabus by PSEB to know the topics prescribed for the Class 9 Hindi Exam 2024.

PSEB Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Hindi is an essential subject and an important part of the Punjab Board Class 9 curriculum. This language subject aims to enhance the lingual skills and understanding of students of Hindi literature. Grammar, composition, and comprehension are some of the aspects the Hindi language covers in the PSEB Class 9 syllabus. The PSEB Class 9 Hindi syllabus through engaging exercises and activities tries to develop Hindi reading, writing, and speaking abilities in students. This article includes the detailed Class 9 Hindi syllabus for PSEB students that can be read as well as downloaded from this article. Check the course content of PSEB Class 9 Hindi 2023-24 in English from the table below.

PSEB Class 9 Hindi Course Content in English

Parts Topics Part A Very Short Answer Type Questions (Objective Type Questions) Part B (Language, Script and Practical Grammar) All subjects mentioned in Part-A (i) above. Part C Text Book (Hindi Book - 9) Based Part D Creative Writing Part E Unseen Passage Part F Idioms Part G Proverbs Part H Translation (Translation of Punjabi sentences into Hindi)

PSEB Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

Below is the detailed syllabus of Hindi for PSEB Class 9. Students can check the topics covered under each part. Download the syllabus pdf from below.

