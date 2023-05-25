PSEB 12th Result 2023 LINK ACTIVE: Download Punjab Board Class 12 Marksheet at pseb.ac.in, Check Toppers List

PSEB 12th Result 2023 LINK ACTIVE: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has activated the link to check class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce results online. Students can check their Punjab Board 12th marksheet at pseb.ac.in. They need to use their login credentials to check their scores. Earlier, the board declared the PSEB 12th result on May 24, 2023.
This year, the board recorded an overall passing percentage of 92.47%. This year there is a decline of around 3% in pass percentage than the previous year. In 2022, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.99% which dropped to 92.47% this year. A total of 2,96,709 students appeared for the examination of which 2,74,378 passed this year.
PSEB 12th Result 2023 LINK ACTIVE - Direct Link (Available Now)
PBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time
Students can check below the exam as well result date and time, provided in the table:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Punjab Board 12 Result Link
|
May 25, 2923 at 11 AM
|
PSEB 12th Result 2023
|
May 24, 2023
How to Download the Punjab Board class 12 Marksheet at pseb.ac.in?
Now that the link has been activated, students can also download their PSEB 12th marksheet. Go through the steps t know how to get their marks online:
- Step 1: Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in
- Step 2: Click on the link that reads: PSEB class 12 board result 2023 available on the homepage
- Step 3: Fill in the required details like roll number, date of birth (DOB), registration number, roll number and email ID
- Step 4: Click on submit and the Punjab class 12 board exam result will appear on the screen
- Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference
PSEB 12th Result 2023 Statistics
The pass percentage of students in PSEB 12th result has dropped. This year, it is 92.47% which is less than last year's 95.99%. Check below stream-wise pass percentage:
PSEB 12th Result 2023: Overall Statistics
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Appeared
|
296709
|
Pass
|
274378
|
Fail
|
3637
|
Compartment
|
18569
|
Withheld
|
125
Punjab Board 12th Toppers List 2023
|
Name
|
School
|
Marks
|
Sujan Kaur
|
Convent Senior Secondary School
|
500/500
|
Shreya Singla
|
MSD Sr. Secondary School, Bathinda
|
498/500