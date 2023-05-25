PSEB 12th Result 2023 LINK ACTIVE: Download Punjab Board Class 12 Marksheet at pseb.ac.in, Check Toppers List

PSEB 12th Result 2023 LINK ACTIVE: Punjab Board has activated the class 12th result link today. Students can download their Punjab board class 12th marksheet at pseb.ac.in by using the login credentials. This year, the board recorded an overall passing percentage of 92.47%. Check pass percentage and toppers list here

PSEB 12th Result 2023 LINK ACTIVE: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has activated the link to check class 12th Arts, Science and Commerce results online. Students can check their Punjab Board 12th marksheet at pseb.ac.in. They need to use their login credentials to check their scores. Earlier, the board declared the PSEB 12th result on May 24, 2023.

This year, the board recorded an overall passing percentage of 92.47%. This year there is a decline of around 3% in pass percentage than the previous year. In 2022, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.99% which dropped to 92.47% this year. A total of 2,96,709 students appeared for the examination of which 2,74,378 passed this year.

PSEB 12th Result 2023 LINK ACTIVE - Direct Link (Available Now)

PBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time

Students can check below the exam as well result date and time, provided in the table:

Events Dates Punjab Board 12 Result Link May 25, 2923 at 11 AM PSEB 12th Result 2023 May 24, 2023

How to Download the Punjab Board class 12 Marksheet at pseb.ac.in?

Now that the link has been activated, students can also download their PSEB 12th marksheet. Go through the steps t know how to get their marks online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: PSEB class 12 board result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the required details like roll number, date of birth (DOB), registration number, roll number and email ID

Step 4: Click on submit and the Punjab class 12 board exam result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future reference

PSEB 12th Result 2023 Statistics

The pass percentage of students in PSEB 12th result has dropped. This year, it is 92.47% which is less than last year's 95.99%. Check below stream-wise pass percentage:

PSEB 12th Result 2023: Overall Statistics

Overview Statistics Appeared 296709 Pass 274378 Fail 3637 Compartment 18569 Withheld 125

