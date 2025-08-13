Assam JE Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 187 Junior Engineer Posts; Check All Details Here

Assam JE Vacancy 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission has published 187 Junior Engineer vacancies in the Public Health Engineering Department. These openings are in Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical disciplines. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply online for this designation from August 14 to September 13, 2025. Candidates eyeing this role should check all the aspects of this recruitment drive, including eligibility, vacancy, and other details, before applying. Continue reading to learn more about the APSC JE vacancy across all the disciplines and other crucial information.
APSC Junior Engineer Vacancy 2025
The Assam Public Service Commission has released the Assam PSC JE vacancy details for different disciplines in the official notification PDF. Candidates should read the notification carefully to understand the post-wise distribution and confirm their eligibility before filling out the application form. As per the notice, a total of 187 vacancies have been released for the Junior Engineer post in various disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical. Candidates who have completed a three-year diploma in a relevant engineering discipline and fall within the age group of 18-40 years are eligible to apply for the APSC JE Vacancy 2025.
Assam PSC JE Vacancy 2025 Highlights
Knowing the Assam PSC JE vacancy details and related information helps ensure a smooth and hassle-free application process. Here are the key highlights of the APSC JE vacancy shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Assam Public Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
Junior Engineer
|
Department
|
Public Health Engineering Department
|
Discipline
|
Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical
|
Vacancy
|
187
|
Application Dates
|
August 14 to September 13, 2025
|
Salary (Pay Scale)
|
Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 70,000
|
Job Location
|
Assam
Assam PSC JE Vacancy 2025- Post-Wise Distribution
APSC has shared the discipline-wise breakup of Junior Engineer posts in its official notification. Out of 187 posts, the majority of vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil) with 160 openings. It is followed by the Mechanical and Chemical disciplines with 10 vacancies each, and then Junior Engineer (Electrical) has 7 vacancies. Have a look at the post-wise distribution of APSC JE vacancy tabulated below for reference purposes.
|
Post Name
|
Total Vacancies
|
RFW
|
PwBD
|
Ex Servicemen
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
160
|
48
|
9
|
9
|
Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Junior Engineer (Chemical)
|
10
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|
7
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Total
|
187
APSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Civil)
As per the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Civil engineering discipline is 160. Moreover, 48 vacancies are reserved for women, and 9 posts are reserved for PwBD candidates. Check the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Civil Engineering tabulated below.
|
Open Category
|
Reserved for OBC/ MOBC
|
Reserved for TT & Adivasi
|
Reserved for SC
|
Reserved for STP
|
Reserved for STH
|
Grand Total
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
85
|
25
|
32
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
10
|
3
|
20
|
6
|
9
|
3
|
160
|
48
Assam PSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
According to the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Mechanical engineering discipline is 10. Additionally, 1 vacancy each is allocated for women and PwBD candidates. Given below is the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Mechanical Engineering.
|
Open Category
|
Reserved for OBC/ MOBC
|
Reserved for TT & Adivasi
|
Reserved for SC
|
Reserved for STP
|
Reserved for STH
|
Grand Total
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
04
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
1
APSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Chemical)
As per the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Chemical Engineering discipline is 10. In addition, 1 vacancy each will be available for women and PwBD candidates. Check the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Chemical Engineering shared below.
|
Open Category
|
Reserved for OBC/ MOBC
|
Reserved for TT & Adivasi
|
Reserved for SC
|
Reserved for STP
|
Reserved for STH
|
Grand Total
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10
|
1
Assam PSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Electrical)
According to the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Electrical Engineering discipline is 7. Additionally, 1 vacancy each is allocated for women and PwBD applicants. Check the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Electrical Engineering tabulated below.
|
Open Category
|
Reserved for OBC/ MOBC
|
Reserved for TT & Adivasi
|
Reserved for SC
|
Reserved for STP
|
Reserved for STH
|
Grand Total
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
Total
|
RFW
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
1
Who can apply for the Assam PSC JE Vacancy 2025?
Before applying, applicants should ensure they fulfil all the APSC JE eligibility conditions in respect of age limit, qualification, nationality, and other key factors. Failing to do so may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Here is the comprehensive Assam PSC JE eligibility criteria shared below:
|
Age Limit
|
18-40 years
|
Age Relaxation
|
SC/ST: 5 years (45 years)
OBC/MOBC/Tea Tribes &Adivasi Community: 3 years (43 years)
|
Educational Qualification
|
3 years Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE
|
Nationality
|
Indian
