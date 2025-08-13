Assam JE Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 187 Junior Engineer Posts; Check All Details Here

Assam JE Vacancy 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission has published 187 Junior Engineer vacancies in the Public Health Engineering Department. These openings are in Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical disciplines. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply online for this designation from August 14 to September 13, 2025. Candidates eyeing this role should check all the aspects of this recruitment drive, including eligibility, vacancy, and other details, before applying. Continue reading to learn more about the APSC JE vacancy across all the disciplines and other crucial information. APSC Junior Engineer Vacancy 2025 The Assam Public Service Commission has released the Assam PSC JE vacancy details for different disciplines in the official notification PDF. Candidates should read the notification carefully to understand the post-wise distribution and confirm their eligibility before filling out the application form. As per the notice, a total of 187 vacancies have been released for the Junior Engineer post in various disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical. Candidates who have completed a three-year diploma in a relevant engineering discipline and fall within the age group of 18-40 years are eligible to apply for the APSC JE Vacancy 2025.

Assam PSC JE Vacancy 2025 Highlights Knowing the Assam PSC JE vacancy details and related information helps ensure a smooth and hassle-free application process. Here are the key highlights of the APSC JE vacancy shared below for the reference of the candidates. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Assam Public Service Commission Post Name Junior Engineer Department Public Health Engineering Department Discipline Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical Vacancy 187 Application Dates August 14 to September 13, 2025 Salary (Pay Scale) Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 70,000 Job Location Assam Also Check: APSC JE Salary Assam PSC JE Vacancy 2025- Post-Wise Distribution APSC has shared the discipline-wise breakup of Junior Engineer posts in its official notification. Out of 187 posts, the majority of vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil) with 160 openings. It is followed by the Mechanical and Chemical disciplines with 10 vacancies each, and then Junior Engineer (Electrical) has 7 vacancies. Have a look at the post-wise distribution of APSC JE vacancy tabulated below for reference purposes.

Post Name Total Vacancies RFW PwBD Ex Servicemen Junior Engineer (Civil) 160 48 9 9 Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 10 1 1 1 Junior Engineer (Chemical) 10 1 1 1 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 7 1 1 1 Total 187 APSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Civil) As per the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Civil engineering discipline is 160. Moreover, 48 vacancies are reserved for women, and 9 posts are reserved for PwBD candidates. Check the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Civil Engineering tabulated below. Open Category Reserved for OBC/ MOBC Reserved for TT & Adivasi Reserved for SC Reserved for STP Reserved for STH Grand Total Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW 85 25 32 10 4 1 10 3 20 6 9 3 160 48

Assam PSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Mechanical) According to the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Mechanical engineering discipline is 10. Additionally, 1 vacancy each is allocated for women and PwBD candidates. Given below is the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Mechanical Engineering. Open Category Reserved for OBC/ MOBC Reserved for TT & Adivasi Reserved for SC Reserved for STP Reserved for STH Grand Total Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW 04 1 2 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 10 1 APSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Chemical) As per the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Chemical Engineering discipline is 10. In addition, 1 vacancy each will be available for women and PwBD candidates. Check the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Chemical Engineering shared below.

Open Category Reserved for OBC/ MOBC Reserved for TT & Adivasi Reserved for SC Reserved for STP Reserved for STH Grand Total Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW 4 1 2 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 10 1 Assam PSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Electrical) According to the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Electrical Engineering discipline is 7. Additionally, 1 vacancy each is allocated for women and PwBD applicants. Check the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Electrical Engineering tabulated below. Open Category Reserved for OBC/ MOBC Reserved for TT & Adivasi Reserved for SC Reserved for STP Reserved for STH Grand Total Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW Total RFW 2 0 3 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1