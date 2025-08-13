Assam JE Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 187 Junior Engineer Posts; Check All Details Here

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Assam JE Vacancy 2025: APSC aims to fill 187 vacancies for the Junior Engineer post (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical/Electrical). Candidates who possess a diploma in a relevant engineering discipline can apply for this role. Check the post-wise distribution of APSC JE vacancy here.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 13, 2025, 17:57 IST
Check the APSC JE Vacancy
Assam JE Vacancy 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission has published 187 Junior Engineer vacancies in the Public Health Engineering Department. These openings are in Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical disciplines. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply online for this designation from August 14 to September 13, 2025. Candidates eyeing this role should check all the aspects of this recruitment drive, including eligibility, vacancy, and other details, before applying. Continue reading to learn more about the APSC JE vacancy across all the disciplines and other crucial information.

APSC Junior Engineer Vacancy 2025

The Assam Public Service Commission has released the Assam PSC JE vacancy details for different disciplines in the official notification PDF. Candidates should read the notification carefully to understand the post-wise distribution and confirm their eligibility before filling out the application form. As per the notice, a total of 187 vacancies have been released for the Junior Engineer post in various disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical. Candidates who have completed a three-year diploma in a relevant engineering discipline and fall within the age group of 18-40 years are eligible to apply for the APSC JE Vacancy 2025.

Assam PSC JE Vacancy 2025 Highlights

Knowing the Assam PSC JE vacancy details and related information helps ensure a smooth and hassle-free application process. Here are the key highlights of the APSC JE vacancy shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Assam Public Service Commission

Post Name

Junior Engineer

Department

Public Health Engineering Department

Discipline

Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical

Vacancy

187

Application Dates

August 14 to September 13, 2025

Salary (Pay Scale)

Rs. 14,000 to Rs. 70,000

Job Location

Assam

Also Check:

APSC JE Salary

Assam PSC JE Vacancy 2025- Post-Wise Distribution

APSC has shared the discipline-wise breakup of Junior Engineer posts in its official notification. Out of 187 posts, the majority of vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil) with 160 openings. It is followed by the Mechanical and Chemical disciplines with 10 vacancies each, and then Junior Engineer (Electrical) has 7 vacancies. Have a look at the post-wise distribution of APSC JE vacancy tabulated below for reference purposes.

Post Name

Total Vacancies

RFW

PwBD

Ex Servicemen

Junior Engineer (Civil)

160

48

9

9

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

10

1

1

1

Junior Engineer (Chemical)

10

1

1

1

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

7

1

1

1

Total

187

APSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Civil)

As per the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Civil engineering discipline is 160. Moreover, 48 vacancies are reserved for women, and 9 posts are reserved for PwBD candidates. Check the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Civil Engineering tabulated below.

Open Category

Reserved for OBC/ MOBC

Reserved for TT & Adivasi

Reserved for SC

Reserved for STP

Reserved for STH

Grand Total

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

85

25

32

10

4

1

10

3

20

6

9

3

160

48

Assam PSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

According to the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Mechanical engineering discipline is 10. Additionally, 1 vacancy each is allocated for women and PwBD candidates. Given below is the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Mechanical Engineering.

Open Category

Reserved for OBC/ MOBC

Reserved for TT & Adivasi

Reserved for SC

Reserved for STP

Reserved for STH

Grand Total

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

04

1

2

0

1

0

1

0

2

0

0

0

10

1

APSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Chemical)

As per the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Chemical Engineering discipline is 10. In addition, 1 vacancy each will be available for women and PwBD candidates. Check the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Chemical Engineering shared below.

Open Category

Reserved for OBC/ MOBC

Reserved for TT & Adivasi

Reserved for SC

Reserved for STP

Reserved for STH

Grand Total

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

4

1

2

0

1

0

1

0

2

0

0

0

10

1

Assam PSC JE Vacancy for Junior Engineer (Electrical)

According to the official notice, the APSC JE vacancy for the Electrical Engineering discipline is 7. Additionally, 1 vacancy each is allocated for women and PwBD applicants. Check the distribution of Assam PSC JE vacancy for Electrical Engineering tabulated below.

Open Category

Reserved for OBC/ MOBC

Reserved for TT & Adivasi

Reserved for SC

Reserved for STP

Reserved for STH

Grand Total

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

Total 

RFW

2

0

3

1

1

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

7

1

Who can apply for the Assam PSC JE Vacancy 2025?

Before applying, applicants should ensure they fulfil all the APSC JE eligibility conditions in respect of age limit, qualification, nationality, and other key factors. Failing to do so may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. Here is the comprehensive Assam PSC JE eligibility criteria shared below:

Age Limit

18-40 years

Age Relaxation

SC/ST: 5 years (45 years)

OBC/MOBC/Tea Tribes &Adivasi Community: 3 years (43 years)

Educational Qualification

3 years Diploma in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE

Nationality

Indian

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

