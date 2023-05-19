PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Announced, Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result at pseb.ac.in with Roll Number

PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date & Time Announced: Punjab Board will release class 12th result on or before May 31 at pseb.ac.in. To check their scores, students need to use their roll number at pseb.ac.in. Check date and time here

PSEB 12th Result 2023 Date & Time Announced: The Punjab School Education Board has announced the result date and time for the announcement of class 12th Arts, Science and Arts result. As per the official updates, the PSEB Senior Secondary results for the academic year 2023 may be released by or before May 31, 2023. Like last year, it can be expected that the board result will be declared in a press release. Later the result link will be activated at pseb.ac.in. Students will have to use their roll number to check their Punjab Board 12th result.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2023 Date

Students can check below the table to know when will class 12th result be announced:

Events PSEB Board Class 12th Result Date By or Before May 31, 2023 Exam Date February 20 to April 13, 2023

Check List of Websites to Get PSEB 12th Result 2023 Link

Once announced, students can check Punjab Board 12th Arts, Science and Commerce results on the official site and some other third-party websites using roll number and date of birth. Students can download marksheet on the below-mentioned website:

pseb.ac.in

How to Check Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2023 Online?

Candidates who have appeared for the Punjab board class 12th examination can follow the below-given steps to check the PSEB 12th result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Board- pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the Punjab board result available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: After this, click on the submit button

Step 5: The PSEB class 10th marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Cross-check the result and check qualifying percentage and marks scored in the final board examination

Step 7: Download and save it for future reference

PSEB 12th Result 2023

According to the media reports, this year, around 2.5 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB class 12th board exams. It is advisable for the candidates to check the official website of the Punjab board to get the latest updates.

