RBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus PDF, All Subjects, Subject wise list

RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or Board of State Education, Rajasthan has published the latest RBSE 12th Syllabus 2023-24 on its official website. Check here the complete subject wise syllabus of राजस्थान बोर्ड RBSE for the 2023-24 board exams and also download PDF.

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Syllabus 2023-24: BSER Candidates who are waiting for Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer (RBSE) to make available its latest curriculum can now check the complete subject-wise curriculum from the official website of the board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students who will be appearing in Rajasthan Board Class 12th board exams 2024 under BSER must refer to the latest syllabus prescribed by the board to ensure that they are covering all the topics to be studied for the examination. In this article, we have provided the complete syllabus of Rajasthan Board class 12th for all its streams. From the direct links given here, students can check and download the syllabus of BSER in a few simple steps.

RBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2023-24

We have arranged the syllabus of all streams in a subject wise-list so that you do not have any issue looking for any particular subject or downloading it..

How to download राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12 Syllabus 2024?

Rajasthan Board has published the latest RBSE syllabus 2024 for class 12th in pdf format on the RBSE official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Visit official website of Board of State Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the Syllabus (Pathyakram) option given in the left hand panel.

Click on the Class 12 option for the syllabus of 2024.

Download the file.

Benefits of RBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2023-24

From the subject-wise RBSE class 12th syllabus, students will be able to find:

Course structure

Course content

Question Paper design

Typology of questions

The syllabus plays a crucial role in the preparation of any type of exam, including the class 12th board exams of RBSE. It serves as a comprehensive guide for students, providing them with essential information such as the topics to study, the specific contents of the course, the allocation of marks, the structure of the question paper, and the types of questions that may be asked. Therefore, it is highly recommended for RBSE students to utilise the detailed curriculum provided by the Board of State Education, Rajasthan (BSER) when preparing for the upcoming 2023 class 12th board exams.