RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download Chemistry 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2024: राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 is out on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Get the direct BSER Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2024 PDF download link here. Also check and download the Chemistry Practical syllabus link here.

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: The 2024 RBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus PDF is now accessible through the official website of the Board of School Education, Ajmer, Rajasthan (BSER) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board's 12th Grade Chemistry exam comprises both theoretical and practical components, with a total of 100 marks. The theory paper holds 70 marks, divided into 56 marks for the theoretical examination and 14 marks for sessional assessments. Additionally, the practical examination carries a weightage of 30 marks. To successfully pass the exam, candidates must meet the minimum passing marks criteria in both the theory and practical papers. This article provides the opportunity to access and download the complete RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2024 PDF, along with the RBSE 12th Chemistry Practical Syllabus PDF for the academic year 2023-24.

RBSE Chemistry Class 12 Examination Scheme

Question Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks Theory 3:15 56 14 70 Practical 3:00 30 0 30

RBSE Class 12 Chemistry Course Structure 2023-24

Units Topic Marks 1 Solutions 6 2 Electrochemistry 6 3 Chemical Kinetics 6 4 d -and f -Block Elements 5 5 Coordination Compounds 5 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 6 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 7 9 Amines 5 10 Biomolecules 4 TOTAL 56

RBSE Class 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24

Unit 1: Solutions

Types of solutions, expressing concentration of solutions, solubility, vapour pressure of liquid solution, ideal and non-ideal solutions, colligative properties and determination of molar mass, abnormal molar masses.

Unit 2: Electrochemistry

Electrochemical Cells, Galvanic Cells, Nernst Equation, Conductance of Electrolytic Solutions, Electrolytic Cells and Electrolysis, Batteries, Fuel Cells, Corrosion.

Unit 3: Chemical Kinetics

Rate of a Chemical Reaction, Factors Influencing Rate of a Reaction, Integrated Rate Equations. Temperature Dependence of the Rate of a Reaction, Collision Theory of Chemical Reactions.

Unit 4: d and f Block Elements

Position in the Periodic Table, Electronic Configurations of the d-Block Elements, General Properties of the ransition Elements (d-Block), Some Important Compounds of Transition Elements, The Lanthanoids, The Actinoids, Some Applications of d- and f - Block Elements.

Unit 5: Coordination Compounds

Werner's Theory of Coordination Compounds, Definitions of Some Important Terms Pertaining to Coordination Compounds, Nomenclature of Coordination Compounds, Isomerism in Coordination Compounds, Bonding in Coordination Compounds 9.6 Bonding in Metal Carbonyls, Importance and Applications of Coordination

Unit 6: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Classification, Nomenclature, Nature of C-X Bond, Methods of Preparation of Haloalkanes, Preparation of Haloarenes, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Polyhalogen Compounds.

Unit 7: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Classification, Nomenclature, Structures of Functional Groups, Alcohols and Phenols, Some Commercially Important Alcohols, Ethers.

Unit 8: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Nomenclature and Structure of Carbonyl Group, Preparation of Aldehydes and Ketones, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Uses of Aldehydes and Ketones, Nomenclature and Structure of Carboxyl Group, Methods of Preparation of Carboxylic Acids, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Uses of Carboxylic Acids.

Unit 9: Amines

Structure of Amines, Classification, Nomenclature, Preparation of Amines, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Method of Preparation of Diazonium Salts, Physical Properties, Chemical Reactions, Importance of Diazonium Salts in Synthesis of Aromatic Compounds.

Unit 10: Biomolecules

Carbohydrates, Proteins, Enzymes, Vitamins, Nucleic Acids, Hormones

You can check and download RBSE class 12 Chemistry syllabus 2023 PDF below.

RBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2024 (All Subjects)

