RBSE Class 12th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2024: Download BSER Class 12 English (Compulsory) Syllabus 2024 PDF here. Check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content.

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE English Syllabus 2023-24: RBSE or Board of State Education, Ajmer, Rajasthan has published the latest BSER 12th English Syllabus 2023-24 on its official website. राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Class English Compulsory paper is for a total of 100 marks with 80 marks theory exam and the remaining sessional marks i.e 20. The paper will be conducted for 3 hours and 15 minutes. In this article, we have provided the complete English Syllabus of Rajasthan Board class 12th along with the content structure, unit-wise content and the list of prescribed books. From the direct link given towards the end of this article, students can check and download the English Syllabus of BSER in a few simple steps.

RBSE English Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3:15 80 20 100

राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th English Syllabus Structure 2024

Area of Learning Marks Reading Writing Grammar Text book Supplementary Book 15 15 8 28 14

RBSE Class 12 English (Compulsory) 2024 Prescribed Books

Textbook: Flamingo

Supplementary Book: Vistas

RBSE Class 12th English Syllabus 2023-24

SECTION A

1.Reading—Passages for comprehension— 15

Two unseen passages (about 700-900 words in all)

The passages will include two of the following—

(a) Factual passages e.g. instructions, descriptions, reports.

(b) Discursive passage involving opinion e.g. argumentative, persuasive or interpretative text.

(c) Literary passage e.g. extract from fiction, drama, poetry, essay or biography.

The details are as under—

Unseen Passages Testing Areas No. of words Marks Total Comprehension 1. Short answer type questions to test local, global and inferential comprehension, 2. Vocabulary—such as word formation and inferring meaning. 400-500 6 3 9 Comprehension 1. Very short answer-type questions to test local, global and inferential comprehension. Multiple Choice Question 2. Vocabulary - such as similar word and opposite word 300-400 6 6

SECTION B

2 Writing

(i) One out of two short compositions - (about 80 words)

(It includes - advertisement and notices, descriptions of arguments afor or against a topic, accepting and declining invitations.)

(ii) A report on an event based on some verbal input or Translate the passage into Hindi—(about 100 words) 5

(iii) Letter— 6

(one out of two based on some verbal input)

The letters will include the following—

(a) Business or Official Letters (for making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for and giving information, placing order and sending replies).

(b) Letters to the editor on various social, national and international issues.

(c) Application for a job including CV (Curriculum Vitae)/Resume.

3 Grammar 8

Clauses (Noun Clauses, Adverb Clauses, Relative Clauses) 2

Synthesis 2

Phrasal Verbs (break, bring, carry, come, get, put, turn) 2

Prepositions of motion, time, space and mental attitude. 2

SECTION C

Text Books 42

Flamingo—Prose 14

(i) One extract from different prose lessons included in Text Book (Approximately 200 words each)

Total 6 MCQs - 4 questions testing local and global understanding and 2 questions on vocabulary - one testing the knowledge of similar word and other testing the knowledge of similar word and the other testing the knowledge if opposite word. 6x1=6

(ii) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions based on the text to test global comprehension to be answered in about 60 words. 04

(iii) Two Short Answer Type Questions based on the lessons to be answered in about 20-30 words. 2×2 =04

Flamingo—Poetry 14

(i) One out of two references to the context from the prescribed poems. 06

(ii) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions based on the text to test global comprehension to be answered in about 60 words. 04

(iii) Two Short Answer Type Questions based on the lessons to be answered in about 20-30 words. 2×2 =04

Vistas 14

(i) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions based on Supplementary Reader to test comprehension and extrapolation of theme, character and incidents about 60 words. 04

(ii) Two Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in about 20-30 words. 04

(iii) Six Multiple Choice Questions. 6×1=06

You can check and download RBSE class 12 English syllabus 2023 PDF below.