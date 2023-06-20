RBSE Class 12th English Literature (Optional) Syllabus 2023-24: Download Optional English Literature 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 English Literature Syllabus 2024: Download BSER Class 12 English Literature (Optional) Syllabus 2024 PDF here. Check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content.

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE English Literature Optional Syllabus 2023-24: BSER or Board of School Education, Ajmer, Rajasthan has published the latest RBSE 12th English Literature (Optional) Syllabus 2023-24 on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Class English Literature Optional paper will be for a total of 100 marks wherein the 3 hour 15 minutes theory paper will carry 80 marks and the remaining 20 marks will be sessional. The paper will cover areas of reading, writing and literary terms. The text book prescribed by RBSE is Kaleidoscope and the fiction prescribed is A Tiger for Malgudi. From this article, you can check and download the complete RBSE Class 12 English Literature Optional Syllabus 2024 in PDF.

RBSE English Literature (Optional) Class 12 Examination Scheme

Also Check: RBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus PDF, All Subjects, Subject wise list

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3:15 80 20 100

राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th English Literature Syllabus Structure 2024

Area of Learning Marks Reading Writing Grammar Text book Fiction 16 16 6 32 10

RBSE Class 12 English Literature (Optional) 2024 Prescribed Books

Textbook : Kaleidoscope - NCERT’s Book published under copyright

Fiction: A Tiger for Malgudi - Published by Rajasthan Textbook Board, Jaipur

RBSE Class 12th English Literature (Optional) Syllabus 2023-24

1. Reading 16 marks



(an unseen passage and poem)

(a) One literary or discursive passage of about 400-500 words followed by short questions 08

(b) A poem of about 15 lines followed by short questions to test interpretation and literary appreciation 08

2. Writing 16 marks



(a) An Essay on argumentative/discursive/reflective or descriptive topic (150-200 words) 08

(Students should be taught all kinds of essays. Any one can be asked)

(b) A Composition such as an article, report, speech (150-200 words) 08

(Students should be taught all kinds of compositions. Any one can be asked)

3. Literary Terms 06 marks



Metaphysical Poetry, Impressionism, Stream of Consciousness, Interior Monologue, Anglo-Indian Literature, Indo-Anglian Literature (The two out of four terms are to be attempted) 2x3=6

4. Text book for Detailed Study-Kaleidoscope 32 marks



Prose:

(a) A passage for comprehension from the textbook with three short answer type questions testing comprehension, interpretation and drawing inferences in prose. 2×3=6

(b) One out of two textual questions to be answered in 100 words testing global comprehension, etc. 06

(c) One out of two textual questions to be answered in about 60 words testing comprehension, characterisation, interpretation, etc. 04

Poetry:

(a) One out of two extracts from the prescribed poems with three short answer questions for comprehension,

interpretation and drawing inferences in poem. 3×2=6

(b) One out of two textual questions to be answered in 100 words testing global comprehension, etc. 06

(c) One out of two textual questions to be answered in about 60 words testing comprehension, characterisation, interpretation, etc. 04

5. Fiction 10 marks



(a) One out of two textual questions to be answered in about 60 words seeking comments, interpretation, etc. 04

(b) One out of two textual questions in about 100 words to test evaluation and appreciation of characters, events, episodes and interpersonal relationships. 06

You can check and download RBSE class 12 English Literature syllabus 2023 PDF below.