RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Business Studies 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2024

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: BSER has issued the 2024 RBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To equip students with comprehensive knowledge, RBSE offers a comprehensive study of business organisations, their management processes, and their interaction with the environment through the राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12 Business Studies curriculum. राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Class Business Studies paper will be conducted in 3 hour 15 minutes. The paper will carry 100 marks based on 80 marks and 20 marks sessional. From this article, you can download the RBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2024 PDF for free.

RBSE Business Studies Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3:15 80 20 100

RBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2024 Prescribed Books

NCERT Class 12 Business Studies Textbook PDF

RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24

Part-A Principles and Functions of Management

अध्याय-1 प्रबंध की प्रकृति एवं महत्त्व - Nature and Significance of Management

अध्याय-2 प्रबंधन के सिद्धांत - Principles of Management

अध्याय-3 व्यावसायिक पर्यावरण - Business Environment

अध्याय-4 नियोजन - Planning

अध्याय-5 संगठन - Organising

अध्याय-6 नियुक्तिकरण - Staffing

अध्याय-7 निर्देशन - Directing

अध्याय-8 नियंत्रण - controlling

Part-B Business Finance and Marketing

अध्याय-9 व्यावसायिक वित्त प्रबंधन Financial Management

अध्याय-10 विपणन Marketing

अध्याय - 11 उपभोक्ता संरक्षण Consumer Protection

Part-I Principles And Functions Of Management

Chapter-1 Nature And Significance Of Management

Introduction

Concept

Characteristics of Management

Objectives, importance and Nature of Management

Management as Art

Management as Science

Management as Profession

Levels of Management

Coordination

Characteristics of Coordination

Importance of Coordination

Management in the 21st century

Chapter-2 Principles of Management

Introduction

Principles of Management -The Concept

Concept, Nature and Significance

Nature of Principles of Management

Significance of Principles of Management

Principles of Scientific Management

Techniques of Scientific Management

Feyol's Principles of Management

Fayol versus Taylor-A Comprasion

Chapter-3 Business Environment

Introduction

Meaning of Business Enviroment

Importance of Business Enviroment

Dimension of Business Enviroment - Economic, Social, Technological, Political, Legal

Economic Environment in India

Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation

Demonetisation

Chapter - 4 Planning

Introduction

Meaning of Planning

Importance of Planning

Features of Planning

Limitation of Planning

Planning Process

Types of Plans

Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure Method, Rule, Programme and Budget

Chapter-5 Organising

Introduction

Meaning

Concept of Organising

Steps in the Process of Organising

Importance of Organising

Organisation Structure

Types of Organisation Structures- Functional Structure, Divisional Structure

Formal and Informal Organisation

Delegation

Elements of Delegation

Centralisation and Decentralisation- Meaning and Importance.

Chapter-6 Staffing

Meaning

Importance of staffing

Evolution of Human Resource Management

Staffing of Process

Aspects of staffing

Recruitment

Souces of Recruitment-Internal and External

Selection

Process of Selection

Importance of Trainning and Development

Training Method: - On the JOB, Off the Job

Chapter-7 Directing

Directing

Meaning, Characteristics and Importance of Directing

Elements of Directing

Supervision

Importance of Supervision

Motivation

You can check and download RBSE class 12 Business Studies syllabus 2023 PDF below.

