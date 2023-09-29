RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download Business Studies 2024 Syllabus PDF

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: BSER has issued the 2024 RBSE 12th Business Studies Syllabus on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To equip students with comprehensive knowledge, RBSE offers a comprehensive study of business organisations, their management processes, and their interaction with the environment through the राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12 Business Studies curriculum. राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Class Business Studies paper will be conducted in 3 hour 15 minutes. The paper will carry 100 marks based on 80 marks and 20 marks sessional. From this article, you can download the RBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2024 PDF for free.
RBSE Business Studies Class 12 Examination Scheme
|
Paper
|
Time (Hrs.)
|
Marks for the Paper
|
Sessional
|
Total Marks
|
One
|
3:15
|
80
|
20
|
100
RBSE Class 12 Business Studies 2024 Prescribed Books
NCERT Class 12 Business Studies Textbook PDF
RBSE Class 12th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24
Part-A Principles and Functions of Management
- अध्याय-1 प्रबंध की प्रकृति एवं महत्त्व - Nature and Significance of Management
- अध्याय-2 प्रबंधन के सिद्धांत - Principles of Management
- अध्याय-3 व्यावसायिक पर्यावरण - Business Environment
- अध्याय-4 नियोजन - Planning
- अध्याय-5 संगठन - Organising
- अध्याय-6 नियुक्तिकरण - Staffing
- अध्याय-7 निर्देशन - Directing
- अध्याय-8 नियंत्रण - controlling
Part-B Business Finance and Marketing
अध्याय-9 व्यावसायिक वित्त प्रबंधन Financial Management
अध्याय-10 विपणन Marketing
अध्याय - 11 उपभोक्ता संरक्षण Consumer Protection
Part-I Principles And Functions Of Management
Chapter-1 Nature And Significance Of Management
- Introduction
- Concept
- Characteristics of Management
- Objectives, importance and Nature of Management
- Management as Art
- Management as Science
- Management as Profession
- Levels of Management
- Coordination
- Characteristics of Coordination
- Importance of Coordination
- Management in the 21st century
Chapter-2 Principles of Management
- Introduction
- Principles of Management -The Concept
- Concept, Nature and Significance
- Nature of Principles of Management
- Significance of Principles of Management
- Principles of Scientific Management
- Techniques of Scientific Management
- Feyol's Principles of Management
- Fayol versus Taylor-A Comprasion
Chapter-3 Business Environment
- Introduction
- Meaning of Business Enviroment
- Importance of Business Enviroment
- Dimension of Business Enviroment - Economic, Social, Technological, Political, Legal
- Economic Environment in India
- Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation
- Demonetisation
Chapter - 4 Planning
- Introduction
- Meaning of Planning
- Importance of Planning
- Features of Planning
- Limitation of Planning
- Planning Process
- Types of Plans
- Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure Method, Rule, Programme and Budget
Chapter-5 Organising
- Introduction
- Meaning
- Concept of Organising
- Steps in the Process of Organising
- Importance of Organising
- Organisation Structure
- Types of Organisation Structures- Functional Structure, Divisional Structure
- Formal and Informal Organisation
- Delegation
- Elements of Delegation
- Centralisation and Decentralisation- Meaning and Importance.
Chapter-6 Staffing
- Meaning
- Importance of staffing
- Evolution of Human Resource Management
- Staffing of Process
- Aspects of staffing
- Recruitment
- Souces of Recruitment-Internal and External
- Selection
- Process of Selection
- Importance of Trainning and Development
- Training Method: - On the JOB, Off the Job
Chapter-7 Directing
- Directing
- Meaning, Characteristics and Importance of Directing
- Elements of Directing
- Supervision
- Importance of Supervision
- Motivation
You can check and download RBSE class 12 Business Studies syllabus 2023 PDF below.
|
