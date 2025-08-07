DFCCIL Result 2025 Soon: Check MTS, Executive & Jr Manager Exam Result at dfccil.com - Link Here

DFCCIL Result 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is expected to announce the DFCCIL Result 2025 soon for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication) and other posts. Recently the organisation released the provisional answer key for these posts with a process to raise objections. The written exam for these posts was held on July 10 and 11, 2025 across the county. Candidates appeared in the exam eagerly waiting for the exam and it is expected that the result will be declared soon on the official website of DFCCIL- dfccil.com.

DFCCIL Result 2025 Download

The DFCCIL had earlier launched the recruitment drive for 642 various vacancies including Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication), and Junior Manager (Finance). The result download link will be activated on the official website, however we will share the link here-