DFCCIL Result 2025 Soon: Check MTS, Executive & Jr Manager Exam Result at dfccil.com - Link Here

DFCCIL Result 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is expected to announce the DFCCIL Result 2025 soon for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication) and other posts. Recently the organisation released the provisional answer key for these posts with a process to raise objections. The written exam for these posts was held on July 10 and 11, 2025 across the county. Candidates appeared in the exam eagerly waiting for the exam and it is expected that the result will be declared soon on the official website of DFCCIL- dfccil.com.
DFCCIL Result 2025 Download
The DFCCIL had earlier launched the recruitment drive for 642 various vacancies including Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive (Civil, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication), and Junior Manager (Finance). The result download link will be activated on the official website, however we will share the link here-
|DFCCIL Result 2025
|Download Link
DFCCIL Result 2025 Highlights
Earlier Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) had launched the recruitmnet drive for 642 posts including MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other. After the declaration of provisional answer key, now the organisation will release the result soon. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI)
|Post Name
|MTS (Multi Tasking Staff), Executive, Junior Manager and other
|Advt. No.
|01/DR/2025
|Total Vacancies
|642
|Result status
|Soon
|Exam Date 2025
|July 10 and 11, 2025
|Official Website
|https://dfccil.com
DFCCIL CBT 1 Result 2025 PDF
Once the DFCCIL CBT 1 Result 2025 PDF will be uploaded on the official website, we will provide you the result pdf download link here. You can download the DFCCIL Result 2025 PDFs for all the 642 posts including Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Executive, and Junior Manager posts. Those who qualify in the CBT 1 test, will be called for the next round, which will be post wise selection process released earlier.
How to Download DFCCIL Result 2025?
The DFCCIL Result 2025 can be downloaded after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website, dfccil.com
- On the homepage, click DFCCIL MTS Result Link against 01/DR/2025.
- A new page will open up now; click on login credentials such as User ID, Password, and Captcha Code.
- Verify the details such as name, roll number, exam date, and center details
- Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.
