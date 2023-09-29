RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Economics 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2024: Class 12 Economics curriculum for the Rajasthan Board exam 2024 of Arts and Commerce stream is out. Check this article for the complete syllabus in PDF format.

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Board of School Education, Ajmer, Rajasthan has issued the BSER Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024 on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The curriculum is applicable for students of both Arts and Commerce streams. The Class 12 राजस्थान बोर्ड Economics paper will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The 3 hour 15 minutes theory paper will carry 80 marks and 20 marks will be sessional. The syllabus is divided into two sections, part A Microeconomics and part B Macroeconomics. In this article. we have provided, you can check the complete RBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2024 in PDF.

RBSE Economics Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3:15 80 20 100

RBSE Class 12 Economics 2024 Prescribed Books

NCERT Class 12 Economics Textbook PDF

RBSE Class 12th Economics Syllabus 2023-24

Part- A : Introductory Macroeconomics (खण्ड -अ : समष्टि अर्थशास्त्र: एक परिचय)

Unit-1 Macroeconomics

Chapter 1 Introduction

Emergence of Macroeconomics, Context of the Present Book of Macroeconomics राष्ट्रीय आय का लेखांकन

Chapter 2 National Income Accounting

Basic concepts of Macroeconomics, Circular flow of income (two sector model); Methods of Calculating National Income - Value Added or Product Method, Expenditure Method, Income Method. Factor cost, Basic prices and Market prices, Macroeconomic Identities, Nominal and Real GDP, GDP and Welfare.

Unit-2 Money and Banking

Chapter 3 Money and Banking

Functions of Money, demand for money, supply of money, Money creation by the banking system, Balance Sheet of a Fictional Bank, Limits to Credit Creation and Money Multiplier, Policy tools to control money supply.

Unit-3 Income and Employment

Chapter 4 Determination of Income and Employment

Aggregate demand and its components-Consumption, Investment, Determination of Income in two sector model, Determination of equilibrium with price level, fixed effect of an autonomous change in aggregate demand on Income and Output. The multiplier mechanism, Some more concepts.

Unit -4 Government Budget

Chapter 5 Government Budget and the Economy

Government budget - meaning, objectives and it's components, Objectives of government budget, Classification of receipts, Classification of expenditure, Balanced, surplus and deficit Budget, Measures of government deficit.

Unit-5 Open Economy

Chapter 6 Open Economy-Macroeconomics

The Balance of payments, Current account, Capital account, Balance of payments surplus and deficit, Foreign exchange market, Foreign exchange rate, Determination of exchange rate, Merits and Demerits of flexible and fixed exchange rate systems, managed floating.

Part B Introductory Microeconomics

Unit -1 Introductory Microeconomics

Chapter 1 Introduction

A Simple Economy, Central Problems of an Economy, Organisation of Economic Activities, The Centrally Planned Economy, The Market Economy, Positive and Normative Economics, Microeconomics and Macroeconomics.

To check and download the complete RBSE class 12 Economics syllabus 2024 PDF, click on the link below:

