WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 5018 Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Short Notice: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of Staff Nurse on 5018 vacant positions. The WBHRB Staff Nurse Official Notification PDF is expected to get released on August 12, 2025 on the official website, hrb.wb.gov.in. The WBHRB Notification 2025 will contain the details, such as detailed vacancy distribution, salary, syllabus, selection procedure, etc.
WBHRB has released the short notice for the recruitment of Staff Nurse Grade II under department of Health and Family Welfare, Nursing Branch, Government of West Bengal. The detailed official notification is expected to get released on August 12, 2025. Check below for the WBHRB Staff Nurse 2025 Short Notice.
The WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released for 5018 vacancies. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online from August 13, 2025 at hrb.wb.gov.in. Check the table below for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)
|
Post Name
|
Staff Nurse
|
Vacancies
|
5018
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Apply Online Start Date
|
August 13, 2025
|
Apply Online End Date
|
September 3, 2025
|
Official Website
|
hrb.wb.gov.in
WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The WBHRB Staff Nurse Short Notice has been released on August 7, 2025. The detailed notification pdf is expected to get released on August 12, 2025. Check the table below for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Short Notice Release Date
|
August 7, 2025
|
Detailed Notification Release Date
|
August 12, 2025
|
Online Application Start Date
|
August 13, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
September 3, 2025
|
Exam Date (Tentative)
|
To be announced
WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution
WBHRB has released 5018 vacancies for different posts, such as Basic B.Sc Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc, and GNM (Male and Female). Check the table below for post-wise and category-wise vacancy distribution.
|
Name of the Post
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC Category-A
|
OBC Category-B
|
Unreserved (PWD)
|
SC (PWD)
|
EWS
|
Basic B.Sc. Nursing
|
431
|
883
|
283
|
421
|
125
|
74
|
10
|
103
|
Post Basic B.Sc.
|
96
|
73
|
21
|
35
|
16
|
04
|
01
|
06
|
GNM (Female)
|
763
|
490
|
119
|
255
|
127
|
138
|
18
|
182
|
GNM (Male)
|
85
|
145
|
46
|
20
|
14
|
12
|
02
|
20
