WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 5018 Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Short Notice: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of Staff Nurse on 5018 vacant positions. The WBHRB Staff Nurse Official Notification PDF is expected to get released on August 12, 2025 on the official website, hrb.wb.gov.in. The WBHRB Notification 2025 will contain the details, such as detailed vacancy distribution, salary, syllabus, selection procedure, etc.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

WBHRB has released the short notice for the recruitment of Staff Nurse Grade II under department of Health and Family Welfare, Nursing Branch, Government of West Bengal. The detailed official notification is expected to get released on August 12, 2025. Check below for the WBHRB Staff Nurse 2025 Short Notice.