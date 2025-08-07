WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Short Notice Released for 5018 Posts, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: WBHRB has released a short notice for 5018 Staff Nurse vacancies in the department of Health and Family Welfare, Nursing Branch, Government of West Bengal. Online applications are set to start from August 13, 2025. Check here for eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution and the short notice pdf.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 7, 2025, 17:28 IST
WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Short Notice: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the short notice for the recruitment of Staff Nurse on 5018 vacant positions. The WBHRB Staff Nurse Official Notification PDF is expected to get released on August 12, 2025 on the official website, hrb.wb.gov.in. The WBHRB Notification 2025 will contain the details, such as detailed vacancy distribution, salary, syllabus, selection procedure, etc.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Short Notice OUT

WBHRB has released the short notice for the recruitment of Staff Nurse Grade II under department of Health and Family Welfare, Nursing Branch, Government of West Bengal. The detailed official notification is expected to get released on August 12, 2025. Check below for the WBHRB Staff Nurse 2025 Short Notice.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Overview

The WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 short notice has been released for 5018 vacancies. Eligible candidates will be able to apply online from August 13, 2025 at hrb.wb.gov.in. Check the table below for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)

Post Name

Staff Nurse

Vacancies

5018

Application Mode

Online

Apply Online Start Date

August 13, 2025

Apply Online End Date

September 3, 2025

Official Website

hrb.wb.gov.in

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The WBHRB Staff Nurse Short Notice has been released on August 7, 2025. The detailed notification pdf is expected to get released on August 12, 2025. Check the table below for WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.

Event

Date

Short Notice Release Date

August 7, 2025

Detailed Notification Release Date

August 12, 2025

Online Application Start Date

August 13, 2025

Last Date to Apply

September 3, 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

To be announced

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Distribution

WBHRB has released 5018 vacancies for different posts, such as Basic B.Sc Nursing, Post Basic B.Sc, and GNM (Male and Female). Check the table below for post-wise and category-wise vacancy distribution.

Name of the Post

UR

SC

ST

OBC Category-A

OBC Category-B

Unreserved (PWD)

SC (PWD)

EWS

Basic B.Sc. Nursing

431

883

283

421

125

74

10

103

Post Basic B.Sc.

96

73

21

35

16

04

01

06

GNM (Female)

763

490

119

255

127

138

18

182

GNM (Male)

85

145

46

20

14

12

02

20

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

