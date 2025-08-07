Which Country Has The Most Unique Nickname in the World? What is India Called? Check Here

Every country has a nickname that it often uses to refer to itself. For example, Canada is known as "The Great White North", "America's Hat", and more.

Canada's nicknames are as diverse as its landscapes. Even its cities have their titles—Calgary is referred to as "Cowtown", Edmonton is known as "Festival City", and London, Ontario, is called "The Forest City".

Although there is an official global ranking of which country has the most nicknames in the world, the United States is recognised as having the most nicknames in the world, followed closely by India.

The United States is widely referred to by multiple globally recognised nicknames such as "Uncle Sam", "The States", "Land of Opportunity", and "Land of the Free", among others.

In this article, we will explore the list of country nicknames around the world. We will examine their origins, meanings, and how they shape the country's identity.