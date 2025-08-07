How Many Countries End with the Word Land? Check Here!

There are currently 195 countries worldwide. Out of these, 193 are member states of the United Nations, and 2 are observer states—Vatican City and Palestine. Each country has a unique name. Some names come from geography, history, or culture. Some are named after people, rivers, or even directions. However, a few countries share a commonality—they end with the word "land". The word 'land' in a country's name often reflects something about its people, geography, or history. For example, 'Finland' means 'land of the Finns', and 'Thailand' means 'land of the free'. This linguistic pattern provides a unique insight into the identity of these countries. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 countries whose names end with 'land'. These countries, each located across various continents, possess rich histories and diverse cultures, making them a fascinating subject of exploration.

What are Some Countries that end with -land? There are a total of 8 countries that end with -land. These include: Country Continent Thailand Asia Poland Europe Switzerland Europe Finland Europe Ireland Europe Iceland Europe Greenland North America New Zealand Oceania Thailand Thailand is famous for its vibrant street life, stunning beaches, and ancient temples. The country's physical landscape comprises central plains, mountainous regions, and a lengthy coastline with numerous tropical islands. Its neighbours are Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia. Poland Poland, renowned for its rich history and medieval cities like Kraków, is a treasure trove of historical significance. It's mostly flat terrain, with the Carpathian and Sudetes mountains in the south, which adds to the country's unique charm.

Switzerland Switzerland is globally recognised for the majestic Alps, precision watches, and high-quality chocolate. Its terrain is highly mountainous, dotted with numerous pristine lakes and valleys. It is a landlocked country, bordered by France, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, and Italy. Finland Finland is renowned for its numerous lakes, saunas, and the Northern Lights. Its physical characteristics include extensive forests, a vast lake plateau, and a sparsely populated Arctic region. Finland shares land borders with Sweden, Norway, and Russia. Ireland Ireland, known as the "Emerald Isle", is renowned for its lush green landscapes, ancient castles, and vibrant pub culture. Its physical geography features rolling hills, a central plain, and a rugged, dramatic coastline. The country's only land border is with Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.

Iceland Iceland is known as the "Land of Fire and Ice" for its volcanoes, glaciers, and geysers. This volcanic island has a rugged, uninhabitable interior and a coastline defined by fjords. It is an island nation with no land borders. Greenland Greenland is renowned for its massive ice sheet, which covers the majority of the land, and its distinctive Inuit culture. As the world's largest island, it is physically defined by its immense glaciers and rugged coastal mountains. Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark and is geographically closest to Canada. New Zealand New Zealand is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, including dramatic mountains and geothermal landscapes, as well as its rich Māori culture. The country comprises two main islands, featuring a diverse topography that includes active volcanoes, sandy beaches, and alpine peaks. It is an island nation with no land borders.