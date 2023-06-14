RBSE Class 12th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download हिंदी अनिवार्य 2024 Syllabus PDF

RBSE Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2023-24: Download the Class 12 Hindi (Compulsory) Syllabus 2024 PDF by the Board of School Education, Rajasthan here. Also, check the unit-wise list of topics and the detailed syllabus content here.

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Hindi (Compulsory) Syllabus 2023-24: Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, Rajasthan (BSER) has published the latest RBSE 12th Class Hindi Syllabus 2023-24 on its official website. The subject code for the Hindi Compulsory is 01. राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Class हिंदी अनिवार्य paper will carry a total of 100 marks divided into 80 marks theory exam and 20 sessional marks. The paper will be conducted for 3 hours and 15 minutes. In this article, you can check the complete Hindi Syllabus of Rajasthan Board class 12 which enlists the examination scheme of the paper, along with its course content, content details in a unit-wise format and the list of prescribed books. You can also download the Hindi Syllabus of RBSE from the link given towards the end.

RBSE Hindi Class 12 Examination Scheme

Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks One 3.15 80 20 100

Rajasthan Board 12th Hindi Syllabus Structure 2024

RBSE Class 12 Hindi (Compulsory) 2024 Prescribed Books

RBSE Class 12th Hindi Syllabus 2023-24

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

You can check and download RBSE class 12 हिंदी अनिवार्य syllabus 2024 PDF below.

