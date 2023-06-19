RBSE Class 12th Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Sanskrit Literature Syllabus 2023-24: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has provided the 2023-24 RBSE 12th Class संस्कृत साहित्य Syllabus on its official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Sanskrit Sahitya, subject code 12, will carry a total of 80 marks and 20 sessional marks add up to a total of 100 marks. The theory paper will be conducted for 3 hours and 15 minutes. The syllabus is divided into 6 units. In this article, you can find the complete संस्कृत साहित्य पाठ्यक्रम. You can also download the 12th class Sanskrit Syllabus of RBSE from the direct link in this article.
RBSE Sanskrit Class 12 Examination Scheme
Also Check: RBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2023-24: Download New Syllabus PDF, All Subjects, Subject wise list
|
Paper
|
Time (Hrs.)
|
Marks for the Paper
|
Sessional
|
Total Marks
|
संस्कृत साहित्य
|
3.15
|
80
|
20
|
100
Rajasthan Board 12th Sanskrit Syllabus Structure 2024
RBSE Class 12 Sanskrit (Literature) 2024 Prescribed Books
RBSE Class 12th Sanskrit Syllabus 2023-24
RBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Literature Unit 1
RBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Literature Unit 2
RBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Literature Unit 3
RBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Literature Unit 4
RBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Literature Unit 5
RBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Literature Unit 6
You can check and download RBSE राजस्थान बोर्ड संस्कृत साहित्य पाठ्यक्रम class 12 2023-24 PDF below.
|
Download RBSE Class 12th Sanskrit Literature Syllabus 2023-24 PDF