RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Biology 2024 Syllabus PDF

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Biology Syllabus 2023-24: The Board of School Education, Ajmer, Rajasthan (BSER), has made available the 2024 RBSE 12th Biology Syllabus PDF on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board's 12th Class Biology examination will comprise both a theoretical and a practical component. The total marks for this examination amount to 100, with 70 marks allocated to the theory paper. Within the theory paper, 56 marks pertain to the theoretical examination, while 14 marks are allotted for sessional assessments. The practical examination carries a weightage of 30 marks. To successfully pass the examination, candidates must achieve the minimum passing marks in both the theory and practical papers. This article provides the opportunity to view and download the complete RBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2024 PDF, along with the RBSE 12th Biology Practical Syllabus PDF for the academic year 2023-24.

RBSE Biology Class 12 Examination Scheme

Question Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks Theory 3:15 56 14 70 Practical 3:00 30 0 30

RBSE Class 12th Biology Syllabus 2023-24

Chapter 1 Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

The flower- an attractive part of angiosperm pre-fertilization structures and phenomena: stamens, microfibrils and pollinators, pistil, neoplasms and embryos, pollination, double fertilization, fertilization, post-formations and events, embryos, embryos, seeds , apomixis and polyembryony.

Chapter 2 Human Reproduction

The Male Reproductive System, The Female Reproductive System, Gametogenesis, Menstrual Cycle, Fertilisation and Implantation, Pregnancy and Embryonic Development, Parturition and Lactation.

Chapter 3 Reproductive Health

Reproductive health–problems and strategies, population stabilisation and birth control, medical termination of pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, infertility.

Chapter 4 Principles of Inheritance and Variation

Mendel’s Laws of inheritance, inheritance of one gene: law of dominance, law of segregation, co-dominance, inheritance of two genes: law of independent assortment, chromosomal theory of inheritance, linkage and recombination, polygenic inheritance, pleiotropy, sex determination: sex determination in honey bee and humans, mutation, genetic disorders: pedigree analysis, mendelian disorders-colour blindness, haemophilia, sickle-cell anaemia, phenylketonuria, thalassemia, chromosomal disorders.

Chapter 5 Molecular Basis Of Inheritance

The DNA, the search for genetic material, rna world, replication, transcription, genetic code, translation, regulation of gene expression, human genome project, dna fingerprinting.

Chapter 6 Evolution

Origin of life, evolution of life forms – a theory, what are the evidences for evolution?, what is adaptive radiation, biological evolution, mechanism of evolution, hardy – weinberg principle, a brief account of evolution, origin and evolution of man.

Chapter 7 Human Health and Disease

Common Diseases in Humans- Bacterial borne, Virus borne, fungal borne, protozoan and worm borne, Immunity - Innate Immunity, Acquired Immunity, Active and Passive Immunity, vaccination and Immunization, Allergies, Auto Immunity, Immune System in The Body, AIDS, CANCER, Drugs and Alcohol Abuse.

Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare

Microbes in household products, microbes in industrial products, microbes in sewage treatment, microbes in production of biogas, microbes as biocontrol agents, microbes as biofertilisers.

Chapter 9 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes

Principles of biotechnology-genetic engineering, bioprocess engineering , tools of recombinant dna technology-restriction enzymes, cloning vectors, competent host (for transformation with recombinant DNA) , processes of recombinant dna technology-isolation of the genetic material (DNA), cutting of dna at specific locations, amplification of gene of interest using pcr, insertion of recombinant dna into the host cell/organism, obtaining the foreign gene product, downstream processing.

Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications

Biotechnological applications in agriculture, biotechnological applications in medicine-genetically engineered insulin, gene therapy, molecular diagnosis, transgenic animals, ethical issues.

Chapter 11 Organisms and Population

Populations, population attributes, population growth, life history variation, population interactions.

Chapter 12 Ecosystem

Ecosystem–structure and function, productivity, decomposition, energy flow, ecological pyramids.

Chapter 13 Biodiversity and Conservation

Biodiversity: patterns of biodiversity, loss of biodiversity, biodiversity conservation.

You can check and download RBSE class 12 Biology syllabus 2023 PDF below.

