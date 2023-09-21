RBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download Physics 2024 Syllabus PDF

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Download RBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2024 PDF and also check RBSE 12th Physics Practical Syllabus PDF for 2023-24 practical examination.

राजस्थान बोर्ड Class 12th RBSE Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Board of School Education, Ajmer, Rajasthan (BSER) has issued the latest 2024 RBSE 12th Physics Syllabus PDF on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Class Physics exam will have a theory exam and also a practical exam. The total 100 marks will be based on 70 marks theory paper wherein 56 marks will be based on theory examination and 14 marks will be sessional. The practical will be conducted for 30 marks. Candidates must score the minimum passing marks in both the papers to qualify the exam. From this article, you can check and download the complete RBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2024 PDF along with RBSE 12th Physics Practical Syllabus PDF for 2023-24.

RBSE Physics Class 12 Examination Scheme

Question Paper Time (Hrs.) Marks for the Paper Sessional Total Marks Theory 3:15 56 14 70 Practical 3:00 30 0 30

राजस्थान बोर्ड 12th Physics Syllabus Structure 2024

Units Name of the unit Marks 1 Electrostatics Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields 4 Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance 3 2 Chapter–3: Current Electricity 4 3 Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism 4 Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter 3 4 Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction 4 Chapter–7: Alternating Current 5 5 Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves 2 6 Optics Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments 7 Chapter–10: Wave Optics 5 7 Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 4 8 Atoms and Nuclei Chapter–12: Atoms 4 Chapter–13: Nuclei 3 9 Electronic Devices 7 Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits 4 TOTAL 56

RBSE Class 12th Physics Syllabus 2023-24

Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields

Electric charge, conductors and insulators, basic properties of electric charge, coulomb’s law, forces between multiple charges, electric field, electric field lines, electric flux, electric dipole, dipole in a uniform external field, continuous charge distribution, gauss’s law, applications of gauss’s law.

Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

Electrostatic Potential, Potential due to a Point Charge, Potential due to an Electric Dipole, Potential due to a System of Charges, Equipotential Surfaces, Potential Energy of a System of Charges, Potential Energy in an External Field, Electrostatics of Conductors, Dielectrics and Polarisation, Capacitors and Capacitance, The Parallel Plate Capacitor, Effect of Dielectric on Capacitance, Combination of Capacitors, Energy Stored in a Capacitor (only formula).

Chapter–3: Current Electricity

Electric Current, Electric Currents in Conductors, Ohm’s law, Drift of Electrons and the Origin of Resistivity, Limitations of Ohm’s Law, Resistivity of Various Materials, Temperature Dependence of Resistivity, Electrical Energy, Power, Cells, emf, Internal Resistance, Cells in Series and in Parallel, Kirchhoff’s Rules, Wheatstone Bridge.

Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Magnetic Force, Motion in a Magnetic Field, Magnetic Field due to a Current Element, Biot-Savart Law, Magnetic Field on the Axis of a Circular Current Loop, Ampere’s Circuital Law, The Solenoid, Force between Two Parallel Currents - the Ampere, Torque on Current Loop, Magnetic Dipole, The Moving Coil Galvanometer.

Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter

The Bar Magnet, Magnetism and Gauss’s Law, Magnetisation and Magnetic Intensity, Magnetic Properties of Materials.

Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction

The Experiments of Faraday and Henry, Magnetic Flux, Faraday’s Law of Induction, Lenz’s Law and Conservation of Energy, Motional Electromotive Force, Inductance , AC Generator.

Chapter–7: Alternating Current

AC Voltage Applied to a Resistor, Representation of AC Current and Voltage by Rotating Vectors — Phasors, AC Voltage Applied to an Inductor, AC Voltage Applied to a Capacitor, AC Voltage Applied to a Series LCR Circuit, Power in AC Circuit: The Power Factor, Transformers.

Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves

Displacement Current, Electromagnetic Waves , Electromagnetic Spectrum.

Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Reflection of Light by Spherical Mirrors, Refraction, Total Internal Reflection, Refraction at Spherical Surfaces and by Lenses, Refraction through a Prism, Optical Instruments.

Chapter–10: Wave Optics

Huygens Principle, Refraction and Reflection of Plane Waves using Huygens Principle, Coherent and Incoherent Addition of Waves, Interference of Light Waves and Young’s Experiment, Diffraction, Polarisation.

Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Electron Emission, Photoelectric Effect, Experimental Study of Photoelectric Effect, Photoelectric Effect and Wave Theory of Light, Einstein’s Photoelectric Equation: Energy Quantum of Radiation, Particle Nature of Light: The Photon, Wave Nature of Matter.

Chapter–12: Atoms

Alpha-particle scattering and rutherford’s nuclear model of atom, atomic spectra, bohr model of the hydrogen atom, the line spectra of the hydrogen atom, de broglie’s explanation of bohr’s second postulate of quantisation.

Chapter–13: Nuclei

Atomic masses and composition of nucleus, size of the nucleus, massenergy and nuclear binding energy, nuclear force, radioactivity, nuclear energy.

Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Classification of Metals, Conductors and Semiconductors, Intrinsic Semiconductor, Extrinsic Semiconductor, p-n Junction, Semiconductor Diode, Application of Junction Diode as a Rectifier.

You can check and download RBSE class 12 Physics syllabus 2023 PDF below.

