NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 7 Integrals, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 7 Integrals

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 7 Integrals: Integral calculus emerged as a discipline in response to two distinct problem categories. The first involves determining a function when its derivative is known, while the second centers on calculating the area enclosed by a function's graph within specific constraints. These two problem types gave rise to the concept of integrals, which manifest in two principal forms: indefinite and definite integrals. Together, these integral forms constitute the field of Integral Calculus.

In this article, we have provided the complete NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 7 Integrals.

Highlights of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 7 – Integrals

The chapter has a total of 42 solved examples

There are 9 excercise sections in the chapter namely, 7.1, 7.2, 7.3, 7.4, 7.5, 7.6, 7.7, 7.8 and 7.9

There are a total of 40 Miscellaneous Exercise given at the end of the chapter

Key Features of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 7 Integrals



NCERT has provided ample solved examples and exercise questions for students to practise. Each NCERT 12th Maths Chapter 7 Integrals solution has been prepared to ensure that students understand and retain the concept very well.

Some of the questions of this chapter are:



Q. Find an anti derivative (or integral) of the following functions by the method of inspection.

1. sin 2x

Q.

Q.



