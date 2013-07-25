NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 2 Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance: Get here the NCERT Class 12 Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Solutions in PDF format. The solutions follow the revised NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook.

In this article, students will get solutions to NCERT Class 12 Physics Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance. This is chapter 2 of the NCERT Physics Class 12 textbook.

Q 1. Two charges 5 × 10–8 C and –3 × 10–8 C are located 16 cm apart. At what point(s) on the line joining the two charges is the electric potential zero? Take the potential at infinity to be zero.

Sol. Given:

Q1 = 5x10-8 C

Q2 = 3x10-8 C

r = 16 cm



We know potential



Let the point P be at distance x from Q1 and 16-x from Q2 where the electric potential is zero.

Solving for cancellation of potential due to given charges

Or, (5 / x) + (3 / 16-x) = 0

Or, x = 40 cm from positive charge towards negative charge on extended line.

Again, in between charges

(5 / x) + (3 / x-16) = 0

Or, x = 10 cm from positive charge towards negative charge.

Q 2. A regular hexagon of side 10 cm has a charge 5 μC at each of its vertices. Calculate the potential at the centre of the hexagon.

Sol. Given:

Six charges = 5 µC

Side of hexagon = 10 cm

Distance between center to vertex = 10 cm

Now, we know



Substituting the given values

V = (9x109).(5x10-6) / (10x10-2)

Or, V = 4.5x105 V



Since all six charges are of equal magnitude and sign, therefore

Net potential at the centre = 6x(4.5x105) = 2.7x106 V

Q 3. Two charges 2 μC and –2 μC are placed at points A and B 6 cm apart

a) Identify an equipotential surface of the system.

b) What is the direction of the electric field at every point on this surface?

Sol. Given:

Q1 = 2 µC

Q2 = -2 µC

r = 6 cm

a) Since both charges are equal and opposite, they will cancel out each other’s effect at the centre of line joining them, and the plane passing through it will have equal potential (i.e. zero).

Normal to the plane in the direction AB.

