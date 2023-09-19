NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 Differential Equations, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 Differential Equations: NCERT Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 covers some basic concepts related to differential equations, general and particular solutions of a differential equation, formation of differential equations, some methods to solve a first order - first degree differential equation and some applications of differential equations in different areas. This article provides NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 all exercise pdf download link. The link for the 12th Class NCERT solutions of Chapter 9 is attached towards the end of this article. Alongside, you will also get the link to all relevant study material for the 2024 Maths board exam.
Highlights of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 – Differential Equations
- The chapter has a total of 22 solved examples
- Excercise 9.1 has 12 questions
- Excercise 9.2 has 12 questions
- Excercise 9.3 has 23 questions
- Excercise 9.4 has 17 questions
- Excercise 9.5 has 19 questions
- There are a total of 15 Miscellaneous Exercise questions given at the end of the chapter
Key Features of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 Differential Equations
Comprehensive Coverage of the entire syllabus as prescribed by NCERT textbook, CBSE, UP Board and other stater boards
Detailed and Step-by-Step Solutions which are easy to follow
Clarity of the solutions is impeccable as it follows the prescribed marking scheme
Some of the questions of this chapter are given here:
