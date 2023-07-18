CBSE Differential Equations Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 9 of Maths, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Maths Mind Map Differential Equations: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams are one of the biggest tests a school student will give in life. It’s essential to succeed in the exams, which are conducted by CBSE for class 12 annually.

Millions of students learn through the CBSE curriculum and sit for the board exams every year. However, only a few are able to shine. The number of marks you score in the papers determines your overall percentage, which can affect your chances of securing admission to colleges.

Hence, it all comes down to your performance in the exam, and some subjects tend to challenge students more like mathematics. It’s opted for by students of all streams in class 12 but is not easy for anyone to master. CBSE 12th maths introduces many advanced topics that can trouble students like differential equations.

A great way to prepare for maths is by making mind maps. You can create them during the study and then use them for revision. But be sure to check the following CBSE Class 12 maths mind map in Chapter 9 of NCERT, Differential Equations. It’s crafted by experts and can help you immensely in your exam preparation.

Since differential equations is a calculus-based topic, we have attached the mind maps of other chapters like integrals and continuity and differentiation as well for your convenience.

You can check out the CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 Differential Equations mind map here at Jagran Josh and download the PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Mind Map: Differential Equations

Differential Equations is a moderately difficult but scoring chapter in CBSE Class 12 mathematics and a core component of calculus. If you wish to conquer the board exams and learn maths well, check the detailed CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 9 Differential Equations mind map and download the PDF below.

