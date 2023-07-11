CBSE Application of Derivatives Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 6 of Maths, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Maths Mind Map: The new school session has begun, and students are hard at work preparing for the board exams. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the term-end board exam for class 12, and it’s widely considered the most important test for school students. Lakhs of students attempt the board exams every year.

One of the most popular subjects in class 12 is mathematics which is opted for by students of the science and commerce streams. Maths is a tough subject that requires regular practice and a clear understanding of concepts. While the time for practice papers and mock tests is not yet here, students should focus on improving their hold of math fundamentals.

The calculus portion comprises nearly half of the marks distribution in the CBSE Class 12 math curriculum, and you need to know all the topics by heart to ace the final exam.

One remarkable learning tool to improve your understanding of concepts is a mind map, and that’s what we bring you today. A mind map is an infographic representation of data with a central element stemming out various sub-elements.

Mind maps can be used to revise important topics before exams when you don’t have time to go through everything at the last moment. The mind map for the Application of Derivatives can especially help students as the chapter is easy but quite vast in scope.

Some students resort to creating their own mind maps as well, based on their preferences, but for now, check out the CBSE Class 12 maths Chapter 6 Application of Derivatives mind map at Jagran Josh and download the PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Mind Map: Application of Derivatives

The application of Derivatives is one of the most important topics in CBSE Class 12 mathematics and a crucial concept of calculus. It also has wide-ranging applications in higher studies of mathematics and physics. The concepts of derivatives, the many formulae and their use in determining areas, maxima and minima come in handy in physics as well.

If you wish to succeed in the board exams, be sure to take a look at the detailed CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 6 Application of Derivatives mind map and download the PDF below.

CBSE 12th Maths Chapter 6 Application of Derivatives Mind Map

