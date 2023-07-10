CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 6 Application of Derivatives MCQs

CBSE 12th Maths Application of Derivatives MCQs: Check here the multiple choice questions of CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Chapter 6 Application of Derivatives.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Maths Chapter 6 Application of Derivatives

Question 1: The function f(x) = x + cos x is

(a) Always increasing

(b) Always decreasing

(c) Increasing for a certain range of x

(d) None of these

Answer: (a) Always increasing

Question 2: The tangent to the curve y = e2x at the point (0, 1) meets the x-axis at

(a) (0, 1)

(b) (2, 0)

(c) (-1/2, 0)

(d) (-2, 0)

Answer: (-1/2,0)

Question 3: The side of an equilateral triangle is increasing at the rate of 2 cm/s. The rate at which area increases when the side is 10 is

(a) 10 cm2/s

(b) 10/3 cm2/s

(c) √3 cm2/s

(d) 10√3 cm2/s

Answer: (d) 10√3 cm2/s

Question 4: If f(x) = 3x4 - 4x2 + 5, then the interval for which f(x) satisfy all the conditions of Rolle’s theorem, is

(a) (0, 2)

(b) (-1, 1)

(c) (-1, 0)

(d) (-1, 2)

Answer: (b) (-1, 1)

Question 5: A ladder, 5 meter long, standing on a horizontal floor leans against a vertical wall. If the top of the ladder slides downwards at the rate of 10cm/sec, then the rate at which the angle between the floor and the ladder is decreasing when lower end of ladder is 2 metres from the wall is

(a) 1/10 rad/sec

(b) 1/20 rad/sec

(c) 20 rad/sec

(d) 10 rad/sec

Answer: (b) 1/20 rad/sec

Question 6: The point(s) on the curve y = x², at which y-coordinate is changing six times as fast as x-coordinate is/are

(a) (6, 2)

(b) (2, 4)

(c) (3, 9)

(d) (3, 9), (9, 3)

Answer: (c) (3, 9)

Question 7: The function f(x) = x5 – 5x4 + 5x3 – 1 has

(a) one minima and two maxima

(b) two minima and one maxima

(c) two minima and two maxima

(d) one minima and one maxima

Answer: (d) one minima and one maxima

Question 8: The line y = x + 1 is a tangent to the curve y² = 4x at the point

(a) (1, 2)

(b) (2, 1)

(c) (-1, 2)

(d) (1, -2)

Answer: (a) (1, 2)

Question 9:

Answer:

Question 10: If x increases at the rate of 2 m/sec at the instant when x = 3 m, y = 1 m, at what rate must y be changing in order that the function 2xy - 3x2y shall be neither increasing nor decreasing?

(a) 32/21 m/sec; increasing

(b) 32/21 m/sec; decreasing

(c) 8/21 m/sec; increasing

(d) 8/21 m/sec; decreasing

Answer: (b) 32/21 m/sec; decreasing

