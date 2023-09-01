NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming: Check solutions to the exercise questions of chapter 12 Linear Programming from NCERT class 12th Maths textbook for CBSE, UP Board, Haryana Board, etc.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming: NCERT Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 is about Linear programming. It is a kind of optimisation problem. Problems which seek to maximise (or, minimise) profit (or, cost) form a general class of problems called optimisation problems. Linear programming problems are of much interest because of their wide applicability in industry, commerce, management science etc. In this chapter, we study linear programming problems and their solutions by graphical method. Here, you get NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 all exercise pdf download link. These NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Linear Programming will help you perform well in the 2024 Maths board exam.

Highlights of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 – Linear Programming

The chapter has a total of 5 solved examples

Excercise 12.1 has 10 questions

Key Features of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming

Detailed Explanations: The solutions provided here have step-by-step explanations for each problem, making it easier for students to understand the underlying concepts and the methodology. Concept Clarity: The solutions aim to clarify the fundamental concepts of linear programming so that students do not face any confusion while answering any questions in the board examination.. Error-Free Solutions: NCERT Class 12 Maths Linear Programming solutions are accurate and free from errors, ensuring that students can rely on them for correct answers and a deeper understanding of the subject. Exam-Oriented Approach: NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 are designed with a focus on the marking scheme commonly followed in board exams. This helps students prepare effectively for their exams. Simplified Language: The solutions are presented in a clear and concise language, making them accessible to all students.

Some solved questions of this chapter are given here.

Also Check: NCERT Class 12 Maths Chapter 12 Linear Programming Mind Map

