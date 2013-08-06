NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 5 Magnetism and Matter, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 5 Magnetism and Matter: Get here the NCERT Class 12 Magnetism and Matter Solutions in PDF format. The solutions follow the revised NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: One of the most challenging fields of study, physics requires regular practice in order to fully understand its concepts and formulas. The most troubling aspects of this topic are the lengthy numerical and complex derivations. However, you cannot avoid them because all of these questions may be asked during your board exams. To master physics problems well, you must practise regularly.

Read: NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions

Read: CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

In this article, you will get the detailed solutions of CBSE Class 12 Physics Magnetism and Matter NCERT solutions. These solutions are well-formatted and expert-verified. Check the solutions to all the unsolved Magnetism and Matter NCERT Class 12 Physics problems. You can also download the free PDF from here.

Read: NCERT Class 12 Rationalised Content

Magnetism and Matter NCERT Solutions

Q. Answer the following questions regarding earth’s magnetism:

a) A vector needs three quantities for its specification. Name the three independent quantities conventionally used to specify the earth’s magnetic field.

Sol. The three quantities are: horizontal component of earth’s magnetic field, magnetic declination and angle of dip.

b) The angle of dip at a location in southern India is about 18º. Would you expect a greater or smaller dip angle in Britain?

Sol. Great, because it increases from equator to poles.

c) If you made a map of magnetic field lines at Melbourne in Australia, would the lines seem to go into the ground or come out of the ground?

Sol. Coming out of the ground.

d) In which direction would a compass free to move in the vertical plane point to, if located right on the geomagnetic north or south pole?

Sol. Compass can point in any direction at poles.

NCERT Rationalised Content Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter

Chapter 5: Magnetism and Matter 176–179 5.2.2 Bar Magnet as an Equivalent Solenoid (delete only mathematical treatment) 5.2.3 The Dipole in a Uniform Magnetic Field (delete only mathematical treatment) 180 Example 5.4 185–189 5.4 Earth’s Magnetism 5.41. Magnetic Declination and Dip 191 Table 5.2 194–196 5.6.2 Paramagnetism (delete only Curie’s Law) 5.6.3 Ferromagnetism (delete only Curie’s temperature; and Hysteresis) 5.7 Permanent Magnets and Electromagnets 200–203 Exercises 5.1, 5.2, 5.9–5.11, 5.13–5.25

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate % Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30 Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

Also Check: