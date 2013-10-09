NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 11 Three Dimensional Geometry, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 11 Three Dimensional Geometry: NCERT Class 12 Maths Chapter 11 is about using vector algebra to three-dimensional geometry. It covers the direction cosines and direction ratios of a line joining two points and also discusses the equations of lines and planes in space under different conditions, angle between two lines, two planes, a line and a plane, shortest distance between two skew lines and distance of a point from a plane. Most of the above results are obtained in vector form. All the examples and exercise questions of this chapter have been fully solved and given in this article in PDF format. Get NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 11 all exercise pdf download link from the end of this article. Using the NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Three Dimensional Geometry you will be able to perform well in 2024 Maths board exam.
Highlights of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 11 – Three Dimensional Geometry
- The chapter has a total of 22 solved examples
- Excercise 11.1 has 10 questions
- Excercise 11.2 has 15 questions
- There are a total of 5 Miscellaneous Exercise questions given at the end of the chapter
Some solved questions of this chapter are given here:
Related:
- CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solutions PDF
- CBSE Class 12 Maths Additional Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF
- NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths PDF| Updated for 2023-24